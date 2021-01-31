The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is proud to have such hardworking, dedicated members. That is why once a year we recognize businesses that have had a positive impact on the Englewood community, overcome challenges, exhibited success and demonstrated active involvement in chamber activities.
The following are our 2021 award winners: President’s Award: Kim Parks, Englewood Chamber of Commerce; Bon Appetite-Best Daytime Dining, Mango Bistro; Bon Appetite-Best Evening Dining, The Lighthouse Grill; Non-Profit of the Year, The Jubilee Center; New Business of the Year, Rumours Wine Bar; Excellence in Business (1-5 Employees), Quick Signs; Excellence in Business (6-25 Employees), Xpertech Auto Repair; Excellence in Business (26 + Employees), Grande Aire Services; Business of the Year, Mark Knauf CPA.
Board of Directors
Our Board of Directors are charged with guiding the chamber as we enhance the business environment and the overall quality of life in our communities. With their support, we will identify new and positive means to improve collaboration as we strive for economic vitality.
We are proud to announce the 2021 Englewood Chamber Board of Directors.
Our officers are: President, Brian Faro, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate; President-Elect, Kathleen Callahan, Xpertech Auto Repair; Vice-President of Leadership, Kristina Watts, Englewood Bank & Trust; Treasurer, Mark Knauf, Mark Knauf CPA; Immediate Past-President, Jonathan Varner, Wampler Varner Insurance.
Directors are Lou Cook of Signs in One Day, Alfred Current of Rowley Insurance, Shawn Emery of Emery Auto & Diesel Repair, Erin Halstead of Michael Saunders & Company, Richard Jean of Suncoast Central Realty, Jeremy Jones of Tall Pines Realty, Brian Pope of Pope Insurance, Chris Porter of the Englewood Sun, and Shane Whitmore of Reliable Cabinet Designs.
Chamber traffic
Despite being closed for five weeks in 2020 and a reduction in volunteers, the chamber’s welcome center answered 2,887 calls, greeted 3,091 visitors and covered 1,808 hours. Already in January 2021, we have seen a dramatic increase in visitors to the chamber.
Economic update
According to the National Restaurant Association, the national economy is projected to register healthy growth in 2021. By the third quarter of 2021, GDP is projected to surpass its pre-pandemic levels. GDP will recover by Q3; however, the labor market is not expected to fully recover until 2022.
Marketing your business
Your chamber is excited to be working with Sun Newspapers to develop additional marketing opportunities for our members. We had our first meeting last week that served as an introduction brainstorming session. We will be meeting again to hammer out the details and develop new opportunities.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, and may be reached at 941-474-5511, doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com and visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
