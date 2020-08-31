The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of most of the Englewood’s fundraising events, including the chamber's annual event.
This year would have marked the ninth consecutive year of the Manasota Mystique. During the previous eight years, the event has raised approximately $175,000 for local charities.
However, there's no need to fret, as plans are in the works to replace the Manasota Mystique with another event driven by CDC guidelines. It's called the Sunset Serenade – A Picnic on Lemon Bay, and it's set for 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 on the grounds of Michael Saunders & Company's real estate office on the shore of Lemon Bay, 1200 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
A limited number of guests will enjoy the sounds of solo musicians and entertainment acts scattered throughout the one-acre outdoor venue. The food will be catered by Farlow’s on the Water and the Lock n’ Key Restaurant.
The Englewood Family YMCA will benefit from this fundraiser.
"The Y does so much for the Englewood community," said Brian Faro, the event’s co-chair. "And with COVID-19 causing them to cancel their annual fundraising event, we want to help them any way that we can."
Full details, including sponsorship opportunities and ticket information, will be available soon at www.LemonBayPicnic.com.
CALLING PAST PRESIDENTS
If you are a past president of Englewood Area Chamber, you should have received an email invitation last week to our annual luncheon. (If you did not, please contact the office so we can update our records.) The event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club. Our current president, Jonathan Varner of Wampler Varner Insurance, will deliver a "State of the Chamber" briefing, and lunch will follow. Seating is limited, so we're asking you to RSVP with an email to ed.hill@engelwoodchamber.com. Or call the chamber at 941-474-5511.
CHAMBER EVENTS
• Sept. 17, Past-Presidents Luncheon at Boca Royale. Reservations for the limited seating will be available to the general membership beginning Sept. 9.
• Sept. 19, the announcement of the winner of Leadership Englewood's Lightspeed Voice Lil' 500 golf cart chance drawing. It can be viewed on Facebook.
• Sept. 24, Lunch & Learn. Topic: "Staying Engaged Digitally with your Customers." The featured speaker is Palma Frable of Palm Trends Marketing. This workshop is free courtesy of Sun Coast Inn. Lunch from Obee's. Seats are limited to comply with CDC Guidelines. Please RSVP at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached by at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
