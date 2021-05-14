I know it is starting to get much warmer this time of year, but I still like to make a different soup every Monday on my day off. I can make enough for my husband and I for dinner and have plenty left over to give to friends.
I have tried a lot of different soup recipes; some have worked, and some have not, but you never know unless you try it. Here are a few of my go-to Monday soup recipes.
Broccoli Cheese Soup. This is one of my favorites, I could probably make it with my eyes closed. I always say if I ever go on "Chopped," this is what I would make somehow no matter what is in the basket. The recipe I use is a copycat recipe for a certain chain restaurant known for its bread, soups and salads. You can find it on allrecipes.com.
A couple of key things I have learned after making this hundreds of times: follow the directions about sautéing the onions first and adding them later; you do not want crunchy onions in the soup. I like to trim most of the stems off the broccoli and cook it in the broth instead of steaming it before putting it in the soup. This gives it the bright green color and adds lots of flavor to the soup.
I always use one of the tricks that Chef Warren taught me and use Better Than Bullion for the stock. It is much tastier and less salty than the canned or boxed versions. One last tip for this soup is get block cheese and shred it yourself rather than buying the shredded cheddar in a bag. The packaged cheese is coated with cellulose, so it doesn’t clump in the bag, and you do not want cellulose in your soup.
Reuben Soup. If you like a Rueben sandwich, you will love this soup. It is creamy and cheesy and filled with chunks of corned beef and rye bread croutons. This is not a low-fat recipe, so plan to make it on one of your cheat days. You can find the recipe by Googling "Taste of Home Reuben Soup."
Lemon Chicken and Kale Soup. Since the last recipe wasn’t very health-conscious, here is one that is pretty good for you. This recipe is from "Food and Wine" but don’t get scared. It is really easy to make. The recipe calls for "cooked chicken" but why cook it yourself when you can get a rotisserie chicken.
If you are lucky, you can find a lemon pepper-flavored rotisserie chicken at the store. Chop up some kale and onions, use your BBB chicken stock, get some good Parmesan and you are ready to go with a delicious, healthy soup in about 30 minutes.
Last week, I made a new soup called Rustic Fish Chowder. I found the recipe in the April/May edition of "Taste of Home" magazine online in the Libby portal, available free on the library website, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/resources.
You can use frozen fish, but fresh is much better; we are lucky to have a local "fish guy" who lets us know when he has a fresh catch. The soup turned out delicious, and I had enough to freeze for another meal sometime in the next few weeks.
As you can tell, I love to make soup. I guarantee if you try to make some soup from scratch, you will never buy canned soup again.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
