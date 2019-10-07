The eighth-annual Manasota Mystique is less than a month away.
Once again, a number of the business community elite have committed to sponsoring this signature event of the Englewood Chamber, and ticket sales have been strong with 75% of them already accounted for.
In 2017, we started including a vacation package chance drawing. The winners of those three previous years had the opportunity to select a vacation cruise. With the theme for 2019 being “New York, New York,” it’s only appropriate that the winner of this year’s chance raffle would receive a New York City vacation.
Here are the highlights of the vacation package: A three-night stay at the Sheraton Times Square, tickets to a Broadway show, admission for two to the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock, Statue of Liberty Express Tour, the 9/11 Memorial, a museum night tour, dinners at the Tavern on the Green and The View Restaurant & Lounge, and more. A $50 donation is suggested for each chance drawing ticket. Full event details are available at www.ManasotaMystique.com.
Mystique sponsors
Thank you to the following sponsors: Key Agency, Reflections in Gold, Lightspeed Voice, Innovative Marine Structures, State Farm-Ron Smith & Matt Smith Agencies, Center for Sight, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Arnold Insurance, Englewood Glass & Mirror, Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders & Company, Rothco Signs & Designs, Phillips Landscape Services, Centennial Bank, Castle Air, Farr Law Firm, Erin Halstead of Michael Saunders & Co., Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Xpertect Auto Repair and the Windsor of Venice.
Mystique charities
Since the inception of the Manasota Mystique, more the $80,000 has been donated to local charities. This year, proceeds go to Suncoast Humane Society, “Buddy Benches” and an ADA picnic table at Myakka River Elementary, new computers for Englewood Innovation Center and two scholarships to the Lemon Bay High School Class of 2020.
Annual Photo Contest
Submissions are being accepted for our 6th Annual Photo Contest. Send us your favorite photo or maybe venture out into the community to take a new one. Who knows, your picture might be the one chosen to be on the cover of our next Community Guide and Membership Directory. Previous winners include Kristen Conti, Katie Hunt, Capt. Ralph Young, Alison Benson-Horton and Robert Schmitt. Photos should be emailed to PhotoContest@EnglewoodChamber.com. The deadline is Oct. 25.
October Events
• Wednesday, Business Card Exchange, Sandbar Tiki & Grille, 1975 Beach Road.
• Oct. 17, Biz@Noon, Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, 4343 S. Access Road.
• Oct. 24, Lunch n Learn,“Marketing on a Shoestring,” chamber conference room, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
