While some shelter animals get adopted quickly, a few others may spend a few months or even longer waiting for the right fit as a result of simply being overlooked.
Fortunately for the animals, shelters across the country are jumping into action and coming up with solutions through creative community partnerships to help these pets get seen by more people.
Suncoast Humane Society launched the “Get ‘Em Home” project with the intent to help long-term-stay and overlooked shelter pets get into their forever homes quicker.
“We have great dogs and cats who may get overlooked, so they spend more time in the shelter than others,” said Patricia Perry, SHS Director of Innovative Programs. “This incredible, diverse and wonderful group of pets will be highlighted in the Get ‘Em Home project throughout the community to get them adopted, thanks to our wonderful project partners.”
Several local restaurants are lending a helping paw by distributing Get ‘Em Home flyers showcasing animals in desperate need to start their new lives. Current partnering restaurants are: Prime Time Steak and Spirits in Englewood, Key West Subs in Englewood and Port Charlotte, and The Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte.
So don’t be surprised if you get a “Get ‘Em Home” flyer next time you dine in or opt for takeout.
Prime Time Steak and Spirits owners Anthony and Mikki LoRusso have been actively fundraising for and donating to SHS since opening the restaurant’s doors. Last month Prime Time raffled off two of their infamous peanut butter pies, raising more than $500 for Suncoast Humane critters.
When asked if they would like to help overlooked animals get adopted quicker, the LoRussos jumped into the Get ‘Em Home project without hesitation.
“Anthony and I are both animal lovers and would save them all if we had the ability,” said Mikki LoRusso. “We currently have three very large, very spoiled dogs and hope to add another dog to the pack (and maybe a cat or two) once we find the right fit.”
If you are interested in adopting a pet from Suncoast Humane Society, please call 941-474-7884 ext. 419 or visit us online at www.humane.org. To help promote overlooked animals, or for more information on the Get ‘Em Home project, please contact Patricia Perry at pperry@humane.org.
