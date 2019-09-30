Our sixth-annual Photo Contest starts today.
We would love for the folks in our community to send their favorite photo — or maybe venture out into the community to take a new photo to enter. Who knows, your picture might be the one chosen to be on the cover of our next Community Guide-Membership Directory.
Previous winners include Kristine Conti, Katie Hunt, Captain Ralph Young, Alison Benson-Horton and Robert Schmitt.
Photos should be emailed to PhotoContest@EnglewoodChamber.com. The submission deadline is Friday, Oct. 25. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, all the photos will be on display in the chamber lobby for public viewing. The public will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite.
Calling all Leadership alumni
All alumni of our Leadership Englewood program are invited to the annual welcoming of the new Leadership Class. The Class of 2020 will be introduced at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. In addition to revealing the new class, Alums will also have the opportunity to reunite with their classmates.
8th Annual Manasota Mystique
"New York New York – Manhattan Comes to The Manasota Mystique" is the theme for this year’s event. Tickets can be purchased at www.ManasotaMystique.com. Thank you to the following sponsors: Key Agency, Reflections in Gold, Lightspeed Voice, Center for Sight, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Arnold Insurance, Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders & Company, Phillips Landscape Services, Centennial Bank, Castle Air, Farr Law Firm, and Erin Halstead of Michael Saunders & Company.
October Events
• Business Card Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 9 Sandbar Tiki & Grill, 1975 Beach Road.
• Biz@Noon, Thursday, Oct. 17. Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, 4343 S. Access Road
• Lunch 'N Learn, Marketing on a Shoestring, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the chamber.
Ed Hill is the Executive Director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
