It’s the time of the year many of us reminisce about the events from the past year.
But let's go back a little further than a year and — depending on how long you have lived here — see who can recall some of these remembrances of our area.
Out of the blue
It was the late 1950s when this exciting event occurred. Out of the blue, a helicopter landed in the parking lot behind what in now Earl Warrens’ law office on West Dearborn Street. Local residents were startled at this happening and immediately flocked around to get a good look.
A helicopter landing in tiny Englewood in those day was unheard of, especially right in what was then the middle of town. And even more surprising the pilot started hopping rides for $5 per person.
Most of the local men were at work and didn’t know about the helicopter landing, but a few adventurous housewives dug into their grocery money to come up with $5 — which was a lot of money then — and bought rides. Later in the day they had the delightful satisfaction of being able to tell their husbands, when asked how their day went, "Oh, it was alright, nothing unusual happened — except for the helicopter ride."
Right off the boat
Who remembers this? A few years ago the commercial shrimp boats docked in Placida and we could go there to buy shrimp fresh off the boat. The routine went like this; you stood on the dock and yelled over to the boatman how many pounds you wanted.
The shrimper would scoop up the shrimp from a huge mound on the deck, and weight them, then you reached way over to the boat hoping not to fall in the water and handed the money over, and the bag of shrimp would be tossed back to you as you stood on the dock. The prices were great and the beautiful Gulf shrimp were splendid.
Englewood picture show
Most everyone has forgotten when Englewood had a couple of movie houses. They didn’t last very long. Carol Miller recalled the one in Palm Plaza (where Beef 'O' Brady's is now) had a most unpopular habit of turning off the air-conditioning about 10 minutes into the movie, I suppose, to save on the power bill.
Carol said that didn’t go over so well on a hot summer night. A lot of people would get up, have to argue about getting their money back and go home. Maybe that’s one reason they didn’t stay in business too long.
Cows like oranges
Who remembers the citrus grove stand that used to be on the north end of Englewood, across the street from Gulf Breeze Garden Center. The unsaleable fruit was saved and fed to the cattle in the adjoining pasture.
The public was welcome to feed them and it was considered quite good sport around town to do so. It was kind of a neat adventure, if you had visitors — especially if there were children in the group. It perhaps wasn’t too glamorous an adventure, but it sure was interesting watching a cow devour a whole grapefruit and follow it up with three or four oranges.
Carol Leonard recalls once taking some visitors to see the furry fruit eaters when someone arrived with a load of watermelons. She and her guests got to throw a whole watermelon to one hungry cow.
Fire at Rinkard House
It was October, 2011 when the landmark structure on the corner of West Dearborn and Old Englewood Road called the Rinkard House caught fire. After the fire the remaining parts of the structure had to be demolished.
Built in 1896, it was the oldest building in Englewood on the mainland. The large size of it made it unique. Early Englewood was anything but a wealthy town and was not a community full of huge mansions.
The old place was built by the Quimby family and originally known as Mrs. Quimby’s Boarding House for Ladies and Gentlemen. By 1921, Mr. Andrew Jergens, of Jergens Lotion and Woodbury Soap fame, owned the house having purchased it from Mrs. Quimby for $1,500.
It then became known as the Jergens House. And in 1944, Mr. and Mrs. Rinkard bought it, turned it back in to a guest house and it acquired another name, the Rinkard house.
