I recently watched a talk by author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie about the importance of telling more than one story.
She discussed, with humor and graceful clarity, the harm caused when we only have access to one story about a people, a place, or our own selves.
One of the profound values that libraries provide is the opportunity to read, see, hear, or even experience many stories, thus illuminating multiple facets of an issue, idea, life, or event.
To have contrasting reference points allows us to draw informed conclusions, to hold complex opinions, and to ask insightful questions.
If, for example, we have only one story about librarians, though it be told in multiple contexts, then what we “know” is that librarians wear cardigans and dowdy glasses, have ruthlessly practical hair and footwear, and are very disapproving and shushy.
We miss out on the contrasting stories of librarians who are fierce defenders of free speech. Who have diverse personalities ranging from shy-but-helpful to just-a-tad-bawdy. Who have fabulous shoes and encourage rebellious thinking and wild imagination.
Or who, like the staff here at Elsie Quirk, laugh so readily and heartily that sometimes patrons have to do the shushing.
Elsie Quirk is brimming with stories — printed and digital, visual and auditory, gleeful and morose, true and imagined, esoteric and farcical, inspiring and offensive, new and classic— there is room here for every kind of story, including yours.
