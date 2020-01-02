We at Elsie Quirk wish one and all a 2020 full of joy, curiosity, uplift, good health, and good reads!
This January, the Elsie Quirk Library is hosting a poster series — part of an initiative sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee — called “Butterflies of Hope and Remembrance.” It’s commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II and the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps.
The purpose of the initiative is “to inform and inspire future generations to combat hate in all forms, in the hope of creating a kinder, more tolerant and peaceful world for all humankind.”
In conjunction with “Butterflies of Hope and Remembrance,” Elsie Quirk is presenting a library-wide exhibit and film festival honoring, remembering and examining courage in the face of persecution.
We invite you to wind your way through the library, exploring “Liberation Around the World,” “America’s History of Resistance to Tyranny,” “Faces of Courage,” and a variety of other displays reflecting on how athletes, musicians, librarians, and every-day folks, have stood up for justice and freedom.
The Elsie Quirk “Rise Up Film Festival” will incorporate our regular Monday Night Movies in January, as well as a series of four matinees at 2 p.m. Jan. 22-25. Stop in for a flyer of titles.
We are proud to start the year off in a library infused with opportunities to learn, reflect, and discover; and with a wealth of encouragement for each one of us to find ways, no matter how large or small, to contribute meaningfully to the human experience.
