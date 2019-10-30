During November, Elsie Quirk Library will be honoring veterans with a “White Table” display along with a noteboard for messages and reflections, as well as a display of books and movies related to veterans.
What I find inspiring about this theme is how fully veterans represent America. A patron who is a veteran of the Vietnam War sparked my thinking on this by sharing with me how the experience of serving connected him to people in ways that profoundly transcend social divisions like race, creed, ethnicity, gender, orientation or any other identity.
While that may not be the case for all who have served in the military, it is certainly a fact that veterans represent the entire spectrum of Americans. Veterans’ experiences are wide ranging and, as the veteran I mentioned above pointed out, are best not romanticized or generalized — it is well worth exploring the numerous and varied stories of America’s veterans, which is also to explore the deeply varied experience of being American.
Check out Elsie Quirk’s display of books, movies and audios representing the disparate lives and experiences of U.S. veterans. Read about the remarkable life of John McCain in "The Restless Wave." Learn in the book "8 Seconds of Courage," about the events that earned veteran and immigrant Flo Groberg the Medal of Honor. Or, follow the lives of three women on their paths to becoming soldiers and their returns from war, in "Soldier Girls." Explore the Golden Globe-winning mini-series "Band of Brothers" or relish James Mason and Jessica Tandy in "The Desert Fox."
Looking for something to listen to while inching along Tamiami? Learn about the “Mata Hari of Minnesota” OSS agent Betty Pack, in "The Last Goodnight," written by Howard Blum and read by Tristan Morris; or listen to Rob Kugler read his poignant memoir, "A Dog Named Beautiful: A Marine, a Dog, and a Long Road Trip Home."
Prefer a good novel to all of this nonfiction? Try "The Yellow Birds," by Kevin Powers, called “The All Quiet on the Western Front of America’s Arab wars;” "Forty Dead Men" by Donis Casey, a mystery set after World War I exploring PTSD; or "Because I’m Watching," by Christina Dodd, featuring a woman unsure of reality and the veteran who lives next door.
For our local veterans seeking resources of any kind, we welcome you to visit the Elsie Quirk Library reference desk where librarians are available to help you find the materials, information or connections you need.
For more information on library programs, services and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
