The Sarasota County Library System has taken time and care to think through the logistics of offering patrons valuable and needed services during this precarious time, with the health of the public and staff foremost in mind.
While our building remains closed to the public, the entire Elsie Quirk staff is excited to have resumed curbside service this week.
To make sure that our curbside service is both cautious and fair, we are scheduling appointments for patrons to pick up their holds.
If you have placed holds on items, you will receive a call from an enthusiastic Elsie Quirk library employee to set up an appointment, so all you have to do is wait for the phone to ring. (We are picturing our patrons like teenagers of years past sitting anxiously by the kitchen phone hoping their crush will call. We know how you feel about your books. We feel the same.)
Oh, no, you say, but what if I don’t have anything on hold, I just want to get some books and movies and maybe a CD for a family dance party?
No need to panic, do not despair! You can browse the library catalog online and place holds yourself, or you can call us and we will help you to place holds. We are available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 941-861-1203.
Soooo, you ask, if I just want to drive right over and pick up my holds, I can’t do that? Though it’s hard for us to say, the answer is: No, you have to wait for an appointment. While the Elsie Quirk attitude is usually come-one-come-all, during this phase, in order to be safe and equitable, we are doing curbside service by appointment only. But, again, we are here to help you get some holds placed.
As you might imagine, we have a lot of holds that have stacked up as we waited for the time to be right to resume curbside service. Right now it looks like a giant Lego wall in our entryway, with blue bins full of your holds stacked up high and wide. Our staff is so excited to get your items to you that we are all working at double speed to get them bundled up and get calls made and whisk them out to the curb. Please bear with us as, even at our current heightened level of fervor, it will take us some time to get to everyone.
Though we have been very busy since closing our building to the public, we have missed the personal interaction with the community just as we know from your phone calls that you have missed coming to the library. We look forward to seeing you, at a safe distance, as you pick up your holds.
Visit Elsie Quirk Library at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, call 941-861-1110 or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
