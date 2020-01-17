The Elsie Quirk Rise Up Film Festival will be in full swing in the coming week with our series of matinees, featuring thought-provoking movies that explore courage and determination in the face of inequity.
While these movies address weighty topics head on, they also inspire through resilience, humor, the opportunity to question one’s perspective, and the possibility of seeing things in a new light.
The matinee series kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 22, with movies at 2 p.m. each day, and culminates on Saturday, Jan. 25, with a trio of short films followed by discussion.
We look forward to seeing you at the movies, and at our many other programs that make Elsie Quirk truly a community library.
Speaking of community, if you are at the Englewood Farmer’s Market next Thursday, stop by the library table and say hello!
Here’s what’s happening at the library:
Saturday
• Suncoast Writers Guild, 10:15 a.m.
• LEGO Club, 1:30 p.m. Children ages 5 to 12 get together with others and sharing ideas, working together, and making new friends. LEGO bricks will be provided. Bring your imagination.
• Englewood Indivisible, 3 p.m.
Monday
• Libraries are closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday
• Master Gardener Plant Clinic 10 a.m.-noon. Get free answers to gardening questions. Made possible through a partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. Call 941-861-9807 or visit sarasota.ifas.ufl.edu/hort/plantclinic.shtml.
• iPads for Beginners Part 2, 10 a.m. Topics will include using email, saving and sharing, organizing apps, & also how to download eBooks from Overdrive and Cloud Library (Sarasota County Library card and pin # is required). Registration is required and limited to 10 participants.
• Englewood Computer Users, 1 p.m.
Wednesday
• French Conversation Group, 10 a.m.
• Rise Up Film Festival, 2 p.m. Visit or contact the library for film titles.
Thursday
• Windows Laptops for Beginners, 10 a.m. Bring your Windows-based laptop and learn some hands-on computer basics. Registration is preferred.
• Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For ages 0-5. Interact and participate with your child in a variety of early literacy activities that include music, stories, movement, crafts and school readiness activities.
• Quirky Knitters, 1 p.m.
• Rise Up Film Festival, 2 p.m. Visit or contact the library for film titles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.