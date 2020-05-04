Does anyone else feel like they were grounded for the entire month of April?
I’ve probably gained the “Quarantine 19.” I’ve played all the Facebook games. I know which Golden Girl I am. I’ve watched everyone’s cats and dogs jumping rows of toilet paper. I’ve participated in “Hollywood Squares”-style video meetings. And I certainly know how everyone feels about Carole Baskins.
With the governor’s opening of Florida with “baby-steps,” we are slowly able to get back to enjoying some things that we probably took for granted. Restaurants are now able to serve sit-down patrons with restrictions and we are seeing many of our state parks back open along with our beaches.
I know I speak for all womankind and many men when I ask: When can we get our hair done?
It has been a challenge for all of us, some more than others.
We, at the Englewood Chamber are sympathetic. Though our lobby continues to be closed until May 18, we are keeping busy.
We are in constant communication with county and state officials in order to keep info accurate on our help webpage, www.ReliefHotSpot.com.
We have modified our restaurant webpage to reflect the new changes, www.EnglewoodTakeOut.com.
We have changed our monthly free Lunch & Learns to webinars with timely topics to help businesses survive and thrive.
The Englewood Leadership Class 2020 has also rescheduled their event, the Leadership Lightspeed Voice Lil’ 500, to Sept. 19.
All this info along with recent news is accessible at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Despite all the gloom and doom, I have been amazed by the generosity and love Englewood friends and neighbors have for each other. Whether it is making masks for free, feeding COVID-19 heroes, placing “Hero Lives/Works Here” signs or adopting a senior. This community cares!
We invite you to show your appreciation at 11 a.m. Wednesday by participating in a “Carpool Parade” at the Englewood Community Hospital. Feel free to decorate your car, have the kids make signs and drive in to wave and show your appreciation as we kick off Nurses/Hospital Week.
Lighthouse Grill will be providing lunch to the hospital staff with some help from Grande Aire Services, Swirls n’ Curls and CAM Realty of Southwest Florida. Donations can be made online at www.EnglewoodSalutes.com.
We will post videos and pictures on the Chamber Facebook page. It may be a bad hair day, but we can make it a fun day. See you there — I will be the one wearing a hat.
