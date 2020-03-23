“How long will this go on?” “What’s going to happen next with this?” “What are things going to be like when this is over?”
Obviously, the “this” I’m referring to is the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are some of the questions we’re being asked.
No one knows the answers right now. So, I’d suggest we’d all be wise to adopt an attitude of patience and flexibility. Easier said than done — I understand — especially when one is faced with the financial challenges that many of our businesses and employees are experiencing.
Here are a couple of things the Englewood Chamber of Commerce is doing to help:
Our EnglewoodJobSearch.com site is up and running. It was launched in 2018 and has been a chamber resource to help member businesses recruit employees and fill job openings. While the site can still be used for that reason, we have made some improvements. The enhancement provides the ability for anyone, whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19, to register with the chamber and to receive direct notifications of employment opportunities as well as announcements of relief benefits available.
Since the announcement of this service last Friday, we have heard from a number of people. If you know of anyone being impacted, please share this information with them. The chamber has already begun contacting those registered with relief benefits information.
A significant segment of our local economy is the restaurant industry. Hundreds of our community residents have lost their ability to earn an income because of the restrictions placed on our local restaurants. Many restaurants are operating by offering take-out, curb-side or delivery services. I’d encourage you to contact your favorite restaurant to learn what services they are offering and to use them as much as you can afford to.
As an added service to our chamber member restaurants, we have modified our “Let’s Eat! – Englewood” page to function as a directory of those who are offering meals to go. To access this list online, visit www.EnglewoodTakeOut.com.
VIRTUAL LUNCH
Just as our restaurants have had to modify the way that they conduct business, the chamber has as well.
For at least the next month, our programs and events will be accessible remotely, when possible. For example, on March 26, our “Virtual Lunch ‘n Learn” program will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the form of a webinar. The topic is “World Dominating Virtual Business: How to Run Your Business Virtually During a Crisis.”
While this program is available to anyone at no cost, we do ask for RSVPs, which can be done at EnglewoodChamber.com. Thank you to Tailored Inspections for sponsoring this program.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
