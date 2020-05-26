Summer is in the air … but hasn’t it felt like that for quite a while?
I mean, we are in Florida. To many, the perception is that we enjoy summer year-round.
I grew up in Indiana, and Memorial Weekend was the official kick-off to summer. Pools opened, friends gathered for backyard cookouts and summer break for students began.
All those things look different this year. It seems the new face of our future may be wearing a mask. To wear or not to wear? That indeed is the question.
We at the chamber are not requiring visitors or staff to wear a mask, since it has not been mandated by the Florida Department of Health. However, anyone who feels safer with one, should wear one. We have social distancing measures in place in our lobby, and if you stop in to pick up any brochures or periodicals, we ask that if “you touch it, you take it.”
We expect to see more visitors to our area, since the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulations decided to allow Charlotte County’s safety plan to reopen short-term vacation rentals. For a complete overview of what Charlotte County’s safety plan to reopen short-term vacation rentals entails, visit PureFlorida.com. This information along with other recent resource relief info can be found on the Chamber’s help page, ReliefHotSpot.com.
We continue to receive calls from tourists hoping to visit soon who have questions about the beaches, bathrooms, parking, pools, rentals and restaurants. We guide callers to our membership directory and to the county government websites for the most current information. You can also find out what our member restaurants are offering at LetsEatEnglewood.com.
Speaking of our members, I would be remiss not to mention that now is a good time to join the chamber if you are not already a Chamber Buddy. If you have questions about joining, please reach out to me directly. We are a very active and engaged chamber that offers many benefits. We are hoping to soon get back to our “normal” monthly networking events that allow us to actually gather and socialize without a computer screen. The chamber is seriously fun business.
Virtual Lunch & Learn
The chamber continues to work for our members and help with information and education. This month’s Lunch & Learn is again virtual with a webinar Thursday. “Four Ways to Master the Law of Attraction in Action, Especially in Today’s Economy” is the topic that will be taught by best-selling author Drew Berman. The webinar is free, thanks to Xpertech Auto Repair. Registration is required at EnglewoodChamber.Com. Remember since it’s virtual, the Lunch & Learn is BYOB … bring your own bologna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.