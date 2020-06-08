One of the features of the Englewood Chamber building is our Community Room.
The room is used for chamber events such as meetings, receptions, educational seminars and more.
In addition to chamber activities, the room is available to members at no cost. Many of our members use the space for a variety of activities. In fact, as I looked back at the room's calendar for the week just before the COVID-19 shutdown, I see there were 12 reservations for those five days.
We are now prepared to start taking new reservations with the following restrictions:
• Only one event can be scheduled per day. This limits the potential exposure to the area, and also allows us the necessary time to clean the room.
• It is requested that all event attendees enter the room through the Community Room doors at the north end of the building, across from the fire station.
• Each attendee will sign in to provide us with a record of those who have been in the room. This will provide us the ability to contact those who visited the room if we ever had a reason to do so.
• All attendees must attest they are not exhibiting any signs of the coronavirus or have knowingly been exposed to anyone who has tested positive.
• It is requested of attendees that they “physical distance” as best they can.
As with all procedures these days, things can change quickly and often. Anyone wishing to make a reservation must understand and accepts that fact.
OFFICE OPENED
The chamber office is operating with its normal hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The lobby area is modified to provide a safe distance between our visitors and the chamber’s staff and volunteers, so masks are optional. Additionally, our volunteers will direct visitors to member information, from behind the front desk, instead of our customary personal service of walking with them throughout the lobby.
ONLINE RESOURCES
EnglewoodJobSearch.com is a chamber resource that’s available for anyone looking for a job. The site is also available to any business, chamber member or not, with a job opening. The website is extremely easy to use by both businesses posting a job opening and by anyone looking for a job. There is no cost to review, or to apply, to any of the job postings on the website.
The chamber is also providing updates regarding restaurant services and relief resources. A list of more than 40 local restaurants is available at EnglewoodTakeOut.com. ReliefHotSpot.com is an online relief resource.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
