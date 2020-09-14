Let me start by addressing the issue on many people’s minds: the resignation of our CEO, Ed Hill. I have received many emails and phone calls inquiring about what happened and what it means to the future of this organization.
My response usually goes something like this: “It is good to see Ed move on. Change is usually constructive for all involved, and change is frequently where growth occurs. It takes courage to step out of what is comfortable and known to take on new challenges. I am eager to see what Ed's future holds.”
What that means for the Chamber…
I am excited to be a part of such a monumental change for the Englewood Chamber. There is no doubt that the loss of a leader in an organization is an intimidating proposition, but I choose to view it as a positive.
We have a real opportunity here to refine and tune up an already successful organization. In the interim, your chamber of commerce is in the very capable hands of Kim Parks. She is a shining star in our community with an electric personality. She has been serving as our membership coordinator for 18 months and is deeply in tune with this chamber and how to keep it running smoothly.
We also have an incredibly active board of directors, chock full of talented business owners who are willing to lend their support as needed through this transition.
Finally, we have a community full of members that include past presidents, former board members, and residents willing to contribute their unique skills to both the short-and long-term future of the chamber.
Coming up
We have two awesome events this week that I would like to share details about. On Thursday, Sept. 17, we will host the Annual President’s Luncheon and we kick off the 6th Annual Let’s Eat! Englewood.
The Annual President’s Luncheon provides the opportunity to honor past presidents of the chamber and the opportunity to hear about the State of the Chamber from the current chamber president. This luncheon will be held at from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road. Pre-registration is required due to limited seating availability at www.englewoodchamber.com, or call 941-474-5511.
Our restaurant week promotion, called Let’s Eat! Englewood, is a culinary adventure that takes people on a journey through our community, one meal at a time. This annual event begins Thursday, and continues through Thursday, Oct. 1. The special lunch and dinner menus are affordably priced at $13 for a two-course lunch and $26 for a three-course dinner. Some venues will even have unique “celebrity” menu items, like The Brian Faro Burger at Lock ‘N Key, or Jonathan Varner’s Brisket Burnt End Sandwich at Sandbar Tiki & Grille.
The menus are incredible. Check them out www.LetsEatEnglewood.com for more details. Please don’t forget to share pictures of the incredible menu items you order and tag us with #LetsEatEnglewood. I look forward to seeing, and trying, all the menus myself.
Jonathan Varner is the president of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce's board of directors. You can email him at jonathan@wamplerins.com.
