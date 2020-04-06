Are you an overwhelmed business owner? Maybe you’re a confused employee? Are you finding it challenging to digest all of the information distributed regarding the CARES Act, the Payroll Protection Plan, SBA Loans?
The Englewood Chamber has created a website, www.ReliefHotSpot.com. It includes basic useful information, as well as a collection of questions and answers.
With that being said, if you own a business, are an employee whose income has been negatively affected or a resident of the community, we want to hear from you. What can we do to help you?
We are interested in hearing ideas that we can implement on the local level. The best way to communicate your constructive ideas is to send me an email at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
In addition to the website mentioned above, here’s a brief reminder of two other actions we are taking to help:
• EnglewoodTakeOut.com. This is a centralized online location for people to learn which local restaurants are offering take-out, curbside or delivery services.
• EnglewoodJobSearch.com. People who register with the chamber will receive direct notifications of employment opportunities as well as announcements of relief benefits available.
CONTACT THE CHAMBER
Even though the chamber office is closed, our staff is still fully engaged with people and agencies who can provide relief to the community.
If anyone has a need to conduct business with the chamber, the best way is to email me at Ed.Hill@EnglewoodChamber.com, our membership coordinator Kim Parks at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com, or our administrative assistant Deb German at Business@EnglewoodChamber.com.
