The U.S. Senate passed a resolution that designates Oct. 28, 2019, as “Honoring the Nation’s First Responders Day.”
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a breakfast to do just that. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 28, all of our area's first responders are encouraged to stop by the chamber’s Community Room at 601 S. Indiana Ave. We will have a light breakfast available free for you. This is also an opportunity for the public to pop in and personally thank our first responders for everything they do for our community. Everyone is welcome.
In addition to the breakfast, our desire is to present the first 50 first responders with a $25 gift card. In order to make this happen, we are seeking donations of gift cards, or monetary donations that we will use to purchase them. The gift cards may be dropped off at the chamber’s front desk, or a monetary donation can be made at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. If you have any questions, please contact Brenda Peckham of Brookdale Rotonda at 941-698-1198.
Mystique tickets
We’re approaching a sell-out of the 8th Annual Manasota Mystique. The event at the beautiful Manasota Beach Club resort, includes food provided by Farlow’s on the Water and the Lock 'N Key, complimentary adult beverages all night, a live and silent auction, the Casino Porch and live entertainment. For complete details, visit www.ManasotaMystique.com
Vacation give-a-way
With the theme for 2019 Manasota Mystique being "New York, New York," it’s only appropriate that the winner of this year’s chance raffle would receive a New York City vacation. Here are the highlights of the vacation package: A three-night stay at the Sheraton Times Square, tickets to a Broadway Show, admission for two to the following: Empire State Building, Top of the Rock, Statue of Liberty Express Tour, 9/11 Memorial, a Museum Night Tour; dinners at the Tavern on the Green and The View Restaurant … and much more. A $50 donation is suggested for each chance drawing ticket. Full event details are available at www.ManasotaMystique.com.
Thanks to sponsors
We'd like to thank the following Manasota Mystique sponsors: Key Agency, Reflections in Gold, Lightspeed Voice, Innovative Marine Structures, State Farm Ron Smith & Matt Smith Agencies, Center for Sight, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Arnold Insurance, Englewood Glass & Mirror, Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders & Company, Rothco Signs & Designs, Phillips Landscape Services, Centennial Bank, Castle Air, Farr Law Firm, Erin Halstead of Michael Saunders & Company, Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Xpertech Auto Repair, and the Windsor of Venice.
October events
• Biz@Noon, noon Thursday, Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, 4343 S. Access Road.
• Lunch n Learn, Oct. 24 at the chamber community room, “Marketing on a Shoestring."
• Oct. 28, 8-10 a.m., First Responders Breakfast at the chamber community room.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Contact him at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
