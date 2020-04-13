You now have the opportunity to tell the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce what more we can do for you.
Everyone is invited to respond to this very brief, three-question “What can we do?” survey. The survey is posted on the Chamber’s COVID-19 page and is easily accessible at www.ReliefHotSpot.com. Your input is greatly appreciated. It should take you less than 5 minutes to complete.
The “What can we do?” survey was initially released on Friday evening, April 10. Within a few hours, more than 100 people had participated. Here’s a sampling of some comments, along with our follow-up response:
Where can people make donations?
Chamber: We are evaluating the possibility to reactivating “Let’s Help! – Englewood.” That program was used following Hurricane Irma in 2016 and the Red Tide event of 2017. Thousands of dollars were collected and distributed to those in need. An announcement regarding this is expected soon.
What charities are helping and how can I contact them?
Chamber: This is a great question. We will look into assembling a list of helpful charities.
Please list the Englewood restaurants that are open for take-out.
Chamber: On March 18, we launched a website that provides the information you are asking for. The list of restaurants is constantly being updated: www.EnglewoodTakeOut.com.
Where can I find paper products in Englewood?
Chamber: This is a simple question that does not have a simple answer. By the time we learn of a paper product being available, and can spread the news, those items are gone. At this point, the best we can do is share information on the Chamber’s Facebook page. That’s not a great answer, but that’s the best we have right now.
How can I learn what the relief programs can be used for?
Chamber: We have tried to provide some simplified information regarding the programs. That information is available on our relief page, www.ReliefHotSpot.com.
Please open the parks and the beaches.
Chamber: The decision to open (or close) the parks and beaches is left up to the counties.
I’m concerned about the available for healthy food for our residents. Can you let us know where people can get items to make meals at home?
Chamber: We have received several comments on this topic. We will look into a way to gather this information and make it available.
VIRTUAL NETWORKING
This month, we cannot gather socially, but you still have to eat. We will have a "virtual networking" lunch beginning at noon Thursday. Ricaltini’s, 1997 Kentucky Ave., is providing the lunch. It will be a drive-through style … no need to get out of your car. While we load your lunch, you can get your message out there as we do virtual networking on Facebook. Please make your menu selection and RSVP at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
CONTACT THE CHAMBER
Even though the Englewood Chamber office is closed, our staff is still fully engaged with people and agencies who can provide relief to the community.
If anyone has a need to conduct business with the chamber, the best way is to email me at Ed.Hill@EnglewoodChamber.com, our membership coordinator Kim Parks at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com, or our administrative assistant Deb German at Business@EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
