Sunday’s brisk weather may have been too cold for some to be at the beach, but it didn’t chill the enthusiasm of the drummers.
When the wind was too strong to drum on the beach, the Sunday drummers didn’t give up. They simply moved to the picnic area and allowed the hypnotic beat of the drums to summon others.
At first there were only about a dozen dedicated drummers, but that soon grew to more than 30 players who were determined make it another successful week for the Englewood drum circle.
The beat of their drums soon drew many spectators along with dancers, Hula Hoop enthusiasts and a few novelty acts.
It all blended together to create a festival of fun for participants and spectators alike.
It continued a tradition of heralding the sunset with the rhythm of many drums.
Way back in the 1980s, there was an attempt to establish a drum circle at Englewood beach. It flourished quite well for a while, but soon died from lack of continued leadership.
A decade ago, Lata and Robert Coykendal came along and vastly increased the appeal of the beach by starting beach yoga as well as a weekly drumming session.
When their yoga classes grew in popularity, they knew they couldn’t continue leading the drum circle. They turned to drumming teacher enthusiast Linda Howe who agreed to keep the beach beat going.
As the owner of The Beat Goes On Drum and Dance studio, Linda made sure the drumming beat would continue by joining forces with Sandi Godwin and Michelle Orzechowski.
With that strong leadership, Englewood Drum Circle has thrived and grown into a popular weekly attraction.
“Weather permitting, we will be here every single Sunday starting about an hour before sunset,” says Sandi.
By leading an exuberant and wildly successful drumming session at the picnic area Sunday, Sandi proved it will take more than a cool breeze to stop the drum beat.
“Normally we have about 500 spectators and at least two dozen drummers,” Sandi reports.
While the brisk weather kept some away on Sunday, that had the double benefit of available parking and a more intimate gathering.
Sandi supplied Hula Hoops and various rhythm instruments so others could join in the fun.
The fact that 92-year-old Norma Watson didn’t have a rhythm instrument didn’t stop her from playing along with the beat.
The Illinois native reached into her purse and pulled out a medicine bottle to shake.
“I’ve been wanting to come to the drum circle for a long time and I finally made it this week,” she says. “It’s definitely the thing to do in Englewood. The happy beat will bring me back again.”
At 86, Myra Ehnert is the oldest drummer that is a “regular” each week.
“The drum circle is magic for the heart,” she says. “It makes us all happy. You can’t hear the beat without wanting to join in.”
At first she played a drum she bought at Key West but when she no longer could carry it across the sand she started playing a tambourine.
“It doesn’t matter how you join in the rhythm. It’s all fun,” she says, “and it’s so great to have something like this that touches our heart.”
While the drummers come in all ages and experience levels, little 3-year-old Willow Gunnells is the youngest. Each week she and her mother Caitlin come from Port Charlotte to play along.
As the only flourishing drum circle in the county, it draws people from the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte area.
John and Hillary Bauman said they were pleased to see how newcomers are warmly welcomed and encouraged to play along.
While you don’t need experience to play along, those who want to learn more can join a beginner’s drumming class at Dance Etc. in Englewood.
More information can be found at the Englewood Drum Circle official page on Facebook.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. She can be reached at newsgirl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.