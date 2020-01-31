In 1950, there were virtually no phones in Englewood. But by December 1952, the small fishing village of Englewood had something to brag about: It had 62 telephones.
The town had finally joined the modern world.
However, there were only two phone lines connected with the Venice Exchange that served Englewood. This setup was too pricey for the average local citizen, so the phones were mostly business phones.
Previously, because of the small population, phone companies hadn’t seen moving into the area to be a profitable venture. But World War II was over, and newcomers were arriving to stay. There was an optimistic feeling about the growth of the town. More residents were wanting a phone, so demand for telephone service was bound to increase.
Taylor Scott, Sarasota County manager of the Peninsular Telephone Company, announced they had now received 220 requests for phones in Englewood. The company re-evaluated the situation and decided to build Englewood‘s first telephone exchange.
Scott said the small concrete block exchange building on Maple Street was already finished and it would be able to handle 600 telephone lines. They were waiting for the final pieces of equipment to be delivered and the routes of the lines were being worked out. He expected the exchange would be up and running offering service to the town the beginning of the new year, 1953.
Englewoodites although thrilled with the new service soon discovered one small glitch: A call to Venice, previously free, would now be 15 cents.
A census taken by the Interstate Development Company in 1953 showed the population of Englewood, excluding the Placida area, increased to 1,994.
This caught the attention of another phone company, General Telephone Company of Florida. By May of 1953 they were offering phone service from a small telephone dial center in Englewood. But once again, it was a little too expensive for the average household.
As the town grew, so did General Telephone’s attention and interest. In 1960, W.V. Lathrop Jr., General Telephone’s southern manager from Sarasota, made an exciting announcement. His company had decided to build a new, a much larger telephone switching center in Englewood. It was to be a $491,000 project.
That was a big hunk of money in 1960 for a small town like Englewood. But GenTel was right on target because 1960 saw the beginning of a population spurt that is still with us in Englewood.
General Telephone already owned a piece of property on the newly built Indiana Avenue, facing Langsner Street. Their plan was to build a 3,050-square-foot brick building. The land and the building would represent a $67,000 investment, and the remaining $424,000 would go into the very latest equipment. GenTel said it was to be “an ultra-modern style switch center.”
The Englewood phone numbers would all be the new seven-digit nationwide numbering system. Within a year’s time, Direct Distance Dialing would be available. And the phone service would be more reasonable.
Englewood residents couldn’t believe the good news. They not only would be able make local calls, but calls across the county from their own homes.
Upon till now, if a local needed to make a long-distance call they would usually go to some business in town and pay to use their phone. Tate’s Market on West Dearborn Street was one such popular spot as was “Whiskey Corners” at the other end of town.
The new Englewood Dial Center opened with much fanfare on Jan. 27, 1961. A large local crowd attended the ground-breaking ceremonies. Mr. Lathrop from GenTel pulled a handle on a cement mixer, the first amount of concrete was fed into the foundation and there was a roar from the crowd.
The once brand-new modern Dial Center brick building still stands. It has been built onto, but is still in use. You have passed it many times and probably never noticed it. Look for it on State Road 776 going north on the right hand side of the street just before you get to Dearborn Street. It sits between Jerry’s Tire & Auto and Walgreens and has a big Frontier Communications sign on the front wall.
The structure may look a little plain and nondescript today, but what a big deal that building was for the town 56 years ago. It brought reasonable priced phone service to Englewood, or I should say, most of Englewood.
