Looking back and comparing long-ago prices with today’s is interesting but is, of course, like the oranges versus apples comparison. And as cheap as the old prices look now to us, I image people still complained about how expensive everything was.
Here are some early local property prices that are remembered.
GOFF PROPERTY $1.50 AN ACRE
1878 was the year that the area that was to become Englewood, saw it’s first settlers. They were William and Mary Goff, their three small daughters and Mary’s friend, Rebecca Wilson, who was a Cherokee Indian.
After the Civil War, the Goff family left Georgia and moved to Florida. William, while working on a trading schooner that sailed between Tampa and Key West, discovered our beautiful pristine area and purchased 60 acres bordering Lemon Bay.
Today the Goff property would include part of West Dearborn Street, West Green Street and Cherokee Street.
Goff family records state $90 was the price for the parcel of land, which is $1.50 per acre. William soon built a log cabin on the property for his family.
Eventually, William became displeased with the quality of the soil on his land. In 1890, when a mineral company searching for phosphate offered William $1,500 for it, he accepted. With his $1,400-plus profit, he bought a new home site of 100 acres on Oyster Creek for $1.25 an acre. Today’s point of reference would be near the Englewood Charlotte Library.
GROVE CITY LOTS $8 AN ACRE
Around 1880, John Cross arrived in Florida from Bombay, India, where he had owned a coffee plantation. As a true agriculturalist, most likely Florida’s citrus industry presented a potentially interesting challenge to him.
By 1886, he had bought a large piece of property and recorded the plat for a town he planned to be a lemon growing community. Cross christened his bayfront property Grove-City-on-the-Gulf, and he is thought to have been the person who labeled the nameless body of water Lemon Bay.
He sold home building lots with extra acreage for owners to grow citrus, preferably lemons, which they could sell at a good price. His land prices were $8 per acre for back lots, $20 per acre for waterfront. Terms were 10% cash, balance $5 per month with no interest.
No known records exist of how many lemon trees were planted in Grove City. It is known the trees were maturing and some fruit was produced before the great freezes of 1894 and ’95 hit and decimated the Florida’s citrus industry.
ENGLEWOOD LOTS, $30 AN ACRE
It was 1896 when the Lemon Bay Company — formed by the three Nichols Brothers from Chicago — filed a plat for a new town a little north of Grove City. It was to be named Englewood after their hometown of Englewood, Illinois. The area was 2,000 acres.
Following Cross’ lead, the Nichols pursued the idea of developing some land and promoting it as a citrus growing town.
The Nichols’ plan was to have a buyer purchase one city plot for a home and 10 other acres for lemon growing, which would provide a nice income. Many of the lots were sold sight unseen, as was the case with the Grove City lots.
Just like Cross, the Nichols Brother’s plans were thwarted by the terrible freezes. But unlike Cross, they didn’t give up on their new town so quickly. They simply changed course and tried, with some short-lived success, to make Englewood a winter resort town.
BUCHAN BAYFRONT PROPERTY $100
In 1913, Pete Buchan purchased all of Block Eight in a small subdivision named Englewood Park near the original Goff property. The description of the property more easily understood today would be the area located around the corner of Old Englewood Road and West Dearborn Street. Although the acreage is not mentioned in the warranty deed, it was a large piece of bayfront property for which Buchan paid $100.
By 1916, he had build a large, two-storied building with a store and post office on the first floor, his family’s living quarters on the second floor. A dock was built that extended 250 feet out into the bay to receive the small sailboats that serviced the town and landed their supplies. The compound immediately became known as Buchan’s Landing.
VANDERBILTS PAY $20 AN ACRE
In 1951, the Vanderbilt brothers — William and Alfred — bought 29,000 acres of the Cape Haze Peninsula for $700,000 by the Vanderbilt brothers. That was about $20 an acre. It was the biggest land sale Florida had ever seen — one of the largest in the whole country. This event caused enormous amounts of local town talk and got nationwide publicity.
The brothers eventually acquired more than 35,000 acres, possibly as much as much as 39,000 acres. They built the Two V Ranch. As many as 5,000 head of cattle at one time populated the ranch.
In 1969 the property was sold for $19.5 million to Cavanagh Leasing Corp. which started developing much of the land into Rotonda West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.