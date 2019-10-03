The Greater Englewood area is an unusual community.
It straddles two counties, Charlotte and Sarasota, occupying unincorporated land in both.
Due to this uniqueness, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce has developed in a slightly different manner than other chambers. It has been prompted from the beginning to take a strong, prominent lead in promoting area development along with community services and improvements.
Due to the lack of any local form of government, the Englewood Chamber, from the onset, found itself fulfilling that position to some degree. Often local residents, or organizations, with nowhere else to turn, would pressure the chamber to get involved in various projects that were deemed good for the community.
Civic awareness evolved early with the chamber.
There are sketchy reports of an early Englewood Chamber of Commerce being formed in the 1920s during the Florida Land Boom days. During the depression years, it still existed but was not productive.
In 1941, a small group of business people seeing a need banded together and formed a new chamber organization. A gentleman with impressive credentials, Richard Plumer, was elected president. He was a former Assistant Attorney General of New Jersey.
Annual dues were $1, and the membership number was 23. The new Englewood Chamber was growing, and by 1942, the board of directors voted to pay the chamber secretary $2 a month. With the success of the chamber, that position had started to require an extra amount of work.
One of the first duties of the new chamber was to act as a liaison between the town and the army troops that were stationed here soon after World War II began.
The town was expanding, and in 1944, the chamber reorganized itself. Dr. Mary Green was elected as president. Dr. Green, an educator, would be only one of three women to be president of the chamber up until 1980.
Here are just a few of the many diverse projects the chamber was involved in earlier years.
Through out the 1950s, the chamber members worked hard pressuring both counties to upgrade the roads. They brought attention to the maintenance of Lemon Bay Cemetery.
In 1956, they helped getting the first deputy sheriff for the area, John I. White. Although he only covered the Sarasota part of Englewood, the town was thrilled to have him. It was a start for police protection for the town.
An important issue addressed in 1957 by the chamber was the lack of local health care. A dentist, Dr. John Flower, was willing to relocate to Englewood. He became the town’s first dentist. The first practicing doctor, Dr. Wade Williams, soon followed. Both were sponsored by the chamber.
In 1960, Florence Johnson, soon to be Englewood’s new postmaster, instigated a home mail delivery system, something we of course take for granted today. At the time, there were almost no street signs in town, much less numbers on houses. These were necessary for the delivery program. The chamber joined the project by helping get plat maps and worked out a system to assign house numbers to the thousands of platted lots putting in more than 600 hours of work.
In 1961, there was talk of excluding Englewood from the Intracoastal Waterway route. Some people were of the opinion the route should be changed to go up the Myakka River instead of through Lemon Bay. The chamber brought together local groups and private citizens and urged them to take a stand. The battle was won and Englewood stayed on the waterway route.
Although it was 1962, the town had not forgotten the horrific red tide outbreak in 1946-47. There had also been some smaller ones following. That year, the chamber formed a Red Tide Committee. And that year it was instrumental in getting an “Englewood” sign placed on U.S. 41 in South Venice, showing motorists on Tamiami Trail how to get to our area.
In 1971, due to endless complaints from residents about the number of rusting, abandoned cars creating a mess, the chamber embarked on the rather unique job of securing a crusher to be brought to town. They found one in Bradenton. When it got here, 300 unsightly and abandoned junk cars, located through out town, were gathered up, crushed and hauled away.
By 1972, the town could boast of two traffic lights, both of which the chamber had helped secure.
Over the years, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce has been tremendously instrumental in contributing to the welfare of our community and daily continues it’s very active role in our ever enlarging area. It has long been considered the voice of Englewood.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
