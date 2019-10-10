Public parks are true treasures for any community. Fortunately, due to several past foresighted residents — and help from both counties — the Englewood area is blessed with several such treasures.
These open green spaces become more important daily, as development eats up previously wild habitats.
The first recorded attempt at building what could have been a community park in Englewood occurred in the 1920s on Manasota Key. The proposed park property would have been directly across Lemon Bay from the end of West Dearborn Street.
Grace Biorseth Platt came to Englewood as a child with her family in 1894. In latter years, she would write of some of her early memories of the area.
She wrote, “Moonlight picnics were in vogue,” and residents would go across the bay in sailboats going over to Manasota Key, then called The Ridge.
She recalled, “Chapman, the old hermit, had cleared a nice area and there were tables and benches. He wanted to give his land to the community as a public picnic ground, but when he began inquiries to find out how he could establish a public park, in the '20s, Englewood was an incorporated city and the town fathers wanted the right to control the picnic grounds. Chapman was determined that all the people of Lemon Bay would have rights to use the land."
Grace wrote Chapman became disappointed with the town fathers quarreling over his proposed donation of land, and on his death did not deed his land to the town — thus the community lost a potential Gulf-to-Bay public park area.
Many years would go by before the town actually saw a community park. The Orange Street Rec Center is thought to have been Englewood’s first park project. Here’s a little history as to how it came about.
In 1896, the Nichols brothers platted and laid out the new town of 2,000 acres they named Englewood. There were to be 24 town blocks for residential use. A large separate area was designated to be grove lots of 10 acres apiece, where owners were encouraged to grow lemons.
It is thought that some lemon trees were planted in that area before the town was actually platted but, if so, the young trees did not survive the killer freezes of 1894 and ’95. Evidently the property in the grove-lot section that would become one of our area’s nicest parks sat empty for decades.
Jack Tate said the town had his father-in-law, Peter Buchan, longtime Sarasota County commissioner and Englewood resident, to thank for the creation of the park which officially opened in 1947.
Tate related how the town acquired the 10-acre area.
“Nobody was paying taxes on the property, so Mr. Buchan got the county to make a park out of it. All they could afford at the time was a partial building. They put in a cement floor, walls and a roof. They left room for doors and windows. For a long time, the kids would go there and roller skate on the cement floor. ‘Course there was just open ground there at the time, no tennis courts or baseball diamonds, but nevertheless, the town enjoyed it."
Leah Lasbury remembered, “When I moved here in 1950, the Rec Center was nothing but a shell of a building. So, a bunch of local people got together. We raised money, got people to donate supplies and their time on the weekends, and we got it all put together. Then we went to the county and said ‘We now have a Rec Center, we’ve done this and that, it’s operable, and we want you to run it and provide funds to operate it.’ And they did."
Today Sarasota County still maintains the facility, which is on Orange Street, behind Englewood Elementary School and just a few blocks north of West Dearborn Street.
Pat Smith said, “One thing I remember from the 1950s, Mr. Matter ran like a drive-in movie theater at the Rec Center on the weekends sometimes. We were terrors! Sometimes we would sneak around the parked cars and look in the windows and we would just laugh and giggle when we saw some couple smooching.
Oz Davids also remembered movies at the Rec Center.
“That was a highlight when we were kids since there was no movie house here," he said. "Floyd Matter’s dad showed the movies outside; they were real movies. Mr. Matter would get a pretty good crowd. The Matters had been carnies; they were really nice people. Floyd would come around and collect money for his dad from everybody after the show. There would be some adults there, but it was usually more kids. Believe me, it was very informal, but it was wonderful!
“Oh yeah, Englewood was a great place to be a kid,” said Pat Smith.
