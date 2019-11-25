Thousands of people descended upon Englewood this weekend to attend the Englewood Beach WaterFest and the Offshore Powerboat Association's World Championships.
By all accounts that I’m aware of from race fans, local residents, race teams and officials, and local businesspeople, the event was a tremendous success. I had conversations with several people. I believe these examples provide a good perspective of the weekend’s activities:
• Dee is from Maryland. She and her family have vacationed in Englewood a few times over the last 10 years or so. She is an avid boat race fan and has a personal connection to a couple of the teams, having been to the races in Key West more than 20 times. This was her first time attending WaterFest. She was very impressed and is eager to come back next year.
• Bruce is a retired local resident. Earlier this year, he met a lady while he was taking one of his normal morning walks along Englewood Beach. The two of them are now a couple, and one of their favor activities is to spend time on the beach, observing the wildlife and listening to the surf. They did not feel their peaceful beach sanctuary was invaded this weekend, but instead they were thrilled to have such an exciting event right here in their hometown. They were one of the first people on the beach Saturday and Sunday to claim their seating spot at the race course's start-finish line.
• I spoke with several race officials and a number of race team members. After making positive comments about the weather, the beach, the race village setup, they couldn't say enough about the positive welcome they received from the Englewood community. The fact that there were a record number of boat entries this year — 75 — is evidence that the racing community enjoys coming here.
• For those who attended WaterFest, it was obvious that the businesses along the beach did very well. I also had the opportunity to speak with the manager of a mainland hotel. He was 100% booked for both Friday and Saturday evenings. He was extremely pleased and thankful to have this event take place.
Thank you Englewood. Job well done.
Chamber events
• Dec. 5, 4:30-7 p.m., multi-chamber open house at Midway at Monarch Direct, 1264 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m., business card exchange, Thoroughbred Golf Carts, 3301 Placida Road, Englewood.
• Dec 19, noon-1 p.m. Biz@Noon networking lunch, Farlow’s on the Water, 2080 S. McCall Road.
Ed Hill is the Executive Director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
