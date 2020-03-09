Residents along the coast of Manasota Key were seen popping the corks of champagne bottles as they watched new sand arrive in front of their properties. The long-awaited beach renourishment has started along the beaches in Charlotte County. The chamber has received a number of calls and email from people asking questions regarding the project. Below are the most common questions asked, along with the answers:
Q: What are the dates of the project?
A: Sand began “arriving on the beach” during the week of March 2nd. The completion date is projected to be April 30.
Q: Will the Beach be closed?
A: No. Beach access will be permitted in areas not occupied by the construction crews. Those constructions zones will be designated with orange fencing. Once a construction zone is completed, there will be a large pipe left in place that will cause some inconvenience. Provisions will be made to navigate around/over the pipe, but the pipe will be on the beach until the entire project is completed.
Q: Will there be sand shooting through the air?
A: No. Sand will be pumped onto the beach from an offshore sandbar into the designated construction zone. The sand will be the consistency of mud and will have a dark gray color to it. In time, the color of sand will get lighter.
Q: Will the beach be noisy?
A: The equipment responsible for pumping the sand onto the beach will be far enough offshore that it will not be heard. However, the tractors and other heavy equipment that move the sand around within a construction zone will generate a fair amount of noise.
Q: What section of the beach is being worked on first and in which direction will the project move?
A: The project has started at the Charlotte County-Sarasota County line and is moving south toward Stump Pass Beach State Park. An estimated 2,000 yards of sand is being pumped ashore each day. Approximately every five days, 1,000 feet of the beach will receive new sand.
Q: When will the “new beach areas” be accessible?
A: The areas in which the crews will be working is a designated construction site and will be marked with orange fencing. As the project moves down the coast, the fencing around the completed areas will be removed, allowing access to the “new beach.”
Q: How can I stay informed of the projects progress?
A: It is expected that Charlotte County post periodic updates to their website, www.charlottecountyfl.gov. The Englewood Chamber will collect and share as much information as possible. Interested parties are encouraged to regularly review the our website, EnglewoodChamber.com, or follow the Englewood Chamber’s Facebook page.
