Thank you to those who came out to attend our Lemon Bay Fest events. We had some great presenters and lots of interested attendees at our programs.
Thank you also to the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library for sponsoring all the programs at the library.
Now that you have had a taste of local history, why not continue the momentum by attending Florida Frontier Days? The festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29 at the Punta Gorda History Park.
The Florida Frontier Days Festival is presented by the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. Celebrate Florida’s rich pioneer days with such activities as pioneer trades, trailblazing entertainment, games, foods, hands-on activities – dip candles, braid cloth, or make a kite and so much more. Experience games and activities and see artisans, craftsmen, and re-enactors in the festival’s Frontier Village bring Florida’s past to life and historical figures portrayed from our past. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12 years of age. For more information, contact the Charlotte County Historical Center Society at 941-769-1270.
JONATHAN PUTNAM
Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Tringali Community Center, we welcome author Jonathan Putnam for a book signing and discussion about his work. He is a Harvard Law graduate and worked for an international firm as an equity partner in 1993. At Harvard, he was recognized as a Lincoln Scholar and he often speaks about Abraham Lincoln. His books in the Lincoln and Speed mystery series, published by Crooked Lane Books in New York, include “A House Divided” (July 2019), “Final Resting Place” (2018), “Perish from the Earth” (2017) and “These Honored Dead” (2016). Two of his books have been optioned for the screen, and Variety magazine has reported a major TV series in the works.
CHEF WARREN
Thursday afternoon you can check out Chef Warren for another cooking demonstration at 2 p.m. in the Tringali Community Center. Join Chef Warren as shows how a plant-based diet is not just a new food fad as he shares dozens of kitchen tips, cooking hints and humorous anecdotes about the joys and challenges of plant-based cooking for two.
Chef Warren will explain why the healthiest populations across the globe eat a plant-based diet and how a plant-based diet can include meat, poultry and fish. He will share easy-to-remember guidelines for starting a plant-based diet and will show you that your pantry and fridge are already stocked with the ingredients needed to prepare a host of delicious entrees.
Chef Warren then ends each presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a healthy Spring Vegetable Stew that anyone can replicate in their own home in less than 15 minutes.
All our other regular programs are going on as well – the Knitting Group on Tuesday, Master Gardeners on Tuesday and Thursday, Café Philo on Wednesday, and Drop In Story Time on Friday morning.
There is something for everyone at your local library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
