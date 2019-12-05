In the winter season, what I celebrate as a librarian, with joyful exuberance, is the commonality of the many, many winter holiday traditions, here in Florida and around the world.
The use of light to represent the seeking of goodness, the sharing of special meals to commune in gladness and gratitude, and — of course — the books! The stories, fables, and sacred words that convey messages of compassion, encourage the seeking of knowledge, and foster hospitality and community.
The intersection of these traditions can be traversed via inspiring and thought provoking books, found at your local library.
Explore the profound, personal, and accessible “Beyond Tolerance: Searching for Interfaith Understanding in America” by Gustav Niebuhr. Compare and contrast the customs and values of a breadth of faiths in “How to Be A Perfect Stranger: The Essential Religious Etiquette Handbook,” winner of the Best Reference Book of the Year Award.
For fiction fans, try “Caleb’s Crossing” by Geraldine Brooks, delving into friendship between the son of a Wampanoag leader and a Puritan minister’s daughter; or “The Golem and the Jinni” by Helene Wecker, a novel threading together historical fiction and the magical folklore of both Jewish and Arabic traditions.
Children’s books are also a wonderful way to learn about the magnificent breadth of cultures and belief systems; with colorful, straight-forward overviews, or small pieces of tradition expressed in a gentle or funny or surprising story. A delicious way to explore variety in holiday traditions is via the pages of our extensive cookbook collection. And, of course, if movies are more your style, there are an abundance of holiday and winter themed DVDs to check out, as well as titles to stream on Hoopla.
Whichever holidays you observe, or if you are a steadfast non-celebrator, we warmly welcome you to the Elsie Quirk Library. May your winter be brightly lit, bursting with harmonious noise, sweet, savory, and satisfying!
This week’s events:
Today
Spanish Study Group, 10:15 a.m.
Saturday
Suncoast Writers Guild, 10:15 a.m. to noon.
Englewood Democratic Club, 12:45 p.m.
Monday,
Forty Carrots Partners in Play, 10:15 a.m. OR 11:45 a.m. For children, up to age 5 with a parent or caregiver. A free class for you and your child to enjoy together. Experience new educational activities, join in circle-time fun, meet other families and receive valuable parenting and child development information. Attendance is limited to 12 families per session.
Holiday Cooking With Chef Warren, 2-3 p.m. Learn how to enjoy the holidays without spending all of your time in the kitchen. Chef Warren will offer some great ideas for appetizers and main courses. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
Read With The Dogs, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children age 5 to 11 are invited to read with certified pet therapy dogs.
Monday Night Movies, 5 p.m. Our movie this Monday is a technicolor classic with music, romance, Judy Garland, and a world’s fair.
Tuesday
Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 10 a.m. to noon. Get free answers to your Florida gardening and landscaping questions. Made possible through a partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County.
Family Garden Club of Englewood, 10 a.m. to noon
Englewood Camera Club, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
French Conversation, 10 a.m.
S.T.E.A.M. Program, 3:30 p.m. Button making for ages 5 to 11.
Englewood Authors, 5 p.m.
Teen Gaming Unplugged, 5:30 p.m. Ages 11 to 18.
Thursday
Short Story Discussion Group, 10:15 a.m. tp noon. The group meets the second Thursday of each month. Readings will be from “The Best American Short Stories of the Century” edited by John Updike. A copy is available for preview at the Reference desk. New members are always welcome!
Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For ages 0-5. Interact and participate with your child in a variety of early literacy and school readiness activities that feature stories, music and movement, and crafts.
Quirky Knitters, 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome to knit and chat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.