It’s hard to embrace Fall sometimes when you live in Florida … we don’t see the colors of the leaves changing, not much has changed yet with the temperature and we don’t have that crisp cool air that many snowbirds travel south to escape.
But October ushers in Halloween and that gets kids excited to dress up and devour tons of candy. I must say I am guilty of that attitude as well.
This year, the chamber is looking forward to being a part of Grande Aire Services’ “Halloween Drive-Thru Candy Bash” 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at their spiffy new service center just off State Road 776 at 1601 Faust Drive. Families can drive through and receive candy from many local businesses in a safe environment.
More details can be found on the Chamber Facebook page. Thank you to Englewood Bank & Trust, who has partnered with the chamber for this fun event.
Fall in Florida seems like the perfect time to plan a picnic. “Sunset Serenade-A Picnic on Lemon Bay,” set for 4:30-8 p.m. Nov. 14. Tickets are on sale now for $100 each, which includes food, drinks and entertainment and a priceless view of the sunset on Lemon Bay on the grounds of Keller Williams Realty Gold, 1160 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
A special thank you to supporters: Realtor Karin Dubbs-Remax Alliance Group, Reliable Cabinet Designs, Xpertech Auto Repair, Wampler Varner Insurance Group, Brian Faro-Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, Lightspeed Voice, Key Agency Insurance, Realtor Erin Halstead-Michael Saunders & Company, and Nicole Stiver-Custom Mortgage.
We will look forward to enjoying food from Farlow’s on the Water, Lock n’ Key & Mango Bistro. More info can be found online at www.LemonBayPicnic.Com
We will celebrate success with the official grand opening for Rumours Wine Bar, 1807 Englewood Road, set for 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Guests are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for St. David’s Jubilee Center.
On the Spot Window Tint, 7630 Sawyer Circle, Unit 3, Port Charlotte (the South Gulf Cove area off Gasparilla Road) will be hosting a grand opening celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. It will be a family fun event.
Then the following day, Monday, Nov. 2, our big scissors will be cutting another ribbon for new member Sunflower Discount Grocery at 9 a.m. It’s opening soon at 431 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, where Sav-A-Lot used to be.
More details are available on our website www.EnglewoodChamber.Com
The deadline to apply for Leadership Englewood Class of 2021 is this Thursday. The program is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. This helps one become a better leader not only in their business but in the community.
I am a member of the Leadership class of 2020, and it has been an amazing journey. It does not matter your age or your profession. I would highly recommend it to anyone that cares about Englewood. “Go Blue!” (Leadership alumni understand). Applications can be filled out online.
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.