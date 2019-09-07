I hope everyone is safe and sound after our brief skirmish with Hurricane Dorian. My heart goes out to the poor folks in the Bahamas that had to deal with that monster for almost two entire days. Stay vigilant; the hurricane season lasts until the end of November, and there are a lot of systems brewing out there.
We have something going on every day this week to keep you busy and learning. Join us for the Knitting program on Tuesday beginning at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., you can stop in for Advice for your Device. Do you have a question about one of your iPhone, iPad, Kindle, Android? Stop to meet with our computer guru Aundrea during to get the help you need.
At 4 p.m. you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Wednesday afternoon join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. Their topic this week is “Memories from the Headlines of Our Life.” By the time most people are 25, they have made the most important memories of their lives, according to research from the University of New Hampshire. I’m not so sure about this, perhaps this is true for the Boomer generation, but I think younger people are waiting until they are older for the milestone events in their lives like getting married and having children or moving to a new place. Sounds like an interesting discussion.
On Tuesday and Thursday bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Drop In Story Time is Friday morning at 11 a.m. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
The Fiction Writers Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. Join our volunteer Tammie for a discussion about different writing topics and take some time to share your writing with others.
Save the date for Saturday Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. for a special program with author Libby M Schaefer. Ms. Schaefer is her to discuss her latest book, "Our Brother’s Keeper: For Those Who Have Forgotten and Those Who Never Knew." This work is about remembering 9/11 told through the eyes or various survivors, first responders, bystanders and family members. This is Libby’s fifth book; her other works include "The Ladies of Punta Gorda," "Memories of War: Women's Stories of Sacrifice and Struggle," "Cooking with Grandma," "and Memoir of a Streetwalker: A Paripatetic Journey of Reduction."
I hope to see you soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
