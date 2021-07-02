Our summer programs are taking a break today (Saturday) for the Fourth of July holiday.
All library locations are closed on Monday in observance of the holiday so we can also take a break. You should take one too and read a book or watch a movie inside where it’s nice and cool.
"Flowerbed of State," by Dorothy St. James, is an easy summer read, the first in her series about an organic gardener at the White House. Casey Calhoun is passionate about organic gardening and her enthusiasm for the job has taken her all the way to the White House. In between planting and pruning she finds a dead body on the grounds and gets caught up in finding the killer. Grab this book and a cooler and head to the beach for a relaxing afternoon.
Staying with the White House theme, there is a series of books by July Hyzy called the White House Chef Mysteries. The first book in the series is titled "State of the Onion." Olivia Paras wants nothing more than to be the Executive Chef at the White House, but first she must figure out who is out to get her besides her boss. So far there are nine books in the series with fun titles like "Buffalo West Wing," "Home of the Braised," "Foreign Eclairs" and more. Check out this fun series that includes food, mystery and political intrigue.
If you want to go back in time to learn about one of the many battles fought to secure our freedom, you can pick up "The Fort: A Novel of the Revolutionary War," by Bernard Cornwell. This is a fictionalized version of a true event; the Penobscot Expedition of 1779. Several hundred British soldiers remained hunkered down in a ramshackle fort with ships in the harbor to back them up. State officials in Massachusetts were determined to get the redcoats out of their new country once and for all, so they sent a contingent of men and ships to battle it out. The American forces misjudged the resolve of these troops and an epic battle ensued.
It is summer and maybe you're not up for reading or you just want to stay in the house where it’s cool. You can stop at the library and pick up a free movie or Blu-ray to watch; there are several great titles to choose from, and our library system has them all at one of our locations. Here is a short list of movie suggestions for the Fourth: "Jaws," "The Sandlot," "American Graffiti," "Independence Day," "John Adams," "Top Gun," "Captain America," "Hamilton" and, last but not least, "Born on the Fourth of July."
You can access your library account on our website and put any of these movies on hold so you can just stop in and pick them up or call us and we can help you. If you don’t want to leave your house you can access streaming movies with Hoopla, ebooks with Cloud Library, or digital magazines with Libby on the library website, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. If you have any questions about how to access these online services, just give us a call.
I hope you are having a safe and happy summer — it sure is going by fast.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.