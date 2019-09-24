Whenever the Tat2 band is playing, the parking lot is jammed with cars and the dance floor is crowded with dancers.
That’s because they come to hear band leader Vito Ameruoso, an extraordinary singer and musician that knows how to fire up an audience.
Yet at every performance there will be fans that clamor for Frankie, whether it’s in Rotonda West, Punta Gorda or North Port. If Vito plays for a while without Frankie, the anticipation builds — and some will start asking when Frankie is coming.
Frankie, in this case, is Vito’s performance as Frankie Valli. The Punta Gorda musician has mastered the high vocal range that is the trademark of the legendary rock star.
Vito calls it his “head voice.”
“People can’t get enough of hearing me sing like that,” he says.
“If you close your eyes and listen to Vito sing with his falsetto voice, you think you’re listening to the real Frankie Valli,” said one fan during Tat2’s recent performance at the Rotonda Elks.
Vito says that’s the true aim of a tribute artist.
“If people can close their eyes and hear the voice of the original artist, you’ve done your job as a successful tribute artist,” he says.
Vito pleased fans with the announcement that his Frankie Valli Tribute show is being expanded. In addition to doing more shows, he’s expanding his base of operation to include the entire state.
His Frankie Valli tribute shows sell out months in advance. There’s a full house for every show.
Tribute shows are popular in Southwest Florida, especially when the tribute artist is as well regarded as Vito.
Now, he has expanded his Frankie Valli Tribute show to include Motown music as well as a segment that will be a tribute to another icon — Elvis Presley.
He gave fans a preview of his deep Elvis voice, singing a credible version of “Love Me Tender.”
How can a vocalist sing both high and low, successfully capturing both Elvis and Frankie Valli?
“It takes practice, practice and more practice,” Vito says. “I sing all the time. When I’m not performing, I’m still singing all day.
“It’s all about hitting the tones these people are known for. It takes a long time to perfect it.”
Actually, he started singing like Elvis when he was a young boy. “I did it for my mother. She loved Elvis Presley so I worked on capturing his voice for her,” he says.
From the time he was a kid growing up in Brooklyn, New York, he played several instruments. But through the years his voice became his best instrument.
“Music was always my passion. That has never changed,” he says.
What has changed are his personal circumstances.
As a much younger Vito he was a member of his family’s band, the Ameruoso Brothers.
The family band was managed by Jay Black of Jay and the Americans and later by Billy Joel. With those connections, the Ameruoso brothers climbed the ladder of success. They toured with Joan Jett and played as the opening act for Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
By watching Frankie, Vito had the chance to learn from the master himself.
After 25 years of touring, the family band broke up.
Vito admits he was devastated and didn’t play professionally for five years.
After he moved to Charlotte County he regrouped, then learned different techniques when singing with a contemporary Christian group.
He also regained his passion for playing music. Now, he keeps getting better and better, winning awards as best vocalist and best duo.
“Music is my life, my soul. You can’t take the passion out of an artist,” he concludes.
“There’s a fire inside me that will always keep on burning.”
More information about performances can be found at www.ameruoso music.com.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.