The Rotonda West Yacht Club is unique among boating clubs.
Unlike most Yacht clubs, there is no building where members can gather.
It's almost funny to think of a newcomer riding around trying to find the Rotonda West Yacht Club that has gathered a bit of fame through local social media.
Nor is there a formal membership of any kind.
There aren’t even any yachts.
So what kind of yacht club is this?
One that exists just for fun and socialability and one that welcomes everyone to join in that fun.
It’s a so-called yacht club that first existed in the imagination of Andy Vanscyoc and grew to be a source of fun for hundreds of folks.
Each week scores of residents and visitors alike enjoy Rotonda’s version of a “yacht trip.”
In this case the “yachts” are pontoon boats that travel along the 23 miles of canals that ring around Rotonda West.
Andy’s newest yacht club shirt proclaims “We yacht inside the circle,” meaning the circle around the community, of course.
Earlier versions of the official yacht club shirt quickly became collectors’ items.
Again, the shirts were just Andy’s way to inject a bit of humor.
But even with the way his mind keeps churning up ways to have fun, it doubtful this guy who has been called the Pied Piper of Rotonda knew that hundreds would gravitate to the yacht club without any yachts.
There isn’t any snow in Rotonda West but it was the equivalent of a snowball rolling downhill when Andy decided to show others the delights of the community’s canals.
The ink wasn’t even dry on his real estate contract when Andy’s mind started percolating about having fun on the canal.
One of his first moves in Rotonda was buy an old pontoon boat and park it behind his house.
As one who likes to share fun with others, he started to take friends for canal rides.
“It’s so wonderfully relaxing out here on the canals," he said. "I just like to share that with people.”
A true people person, he revels in taking others for pontoon rides. Those who come as strangers leave as friends.
Years ago when he used local social media to invite others along on the pontoon trips, there were some skeptics.
One fellow responded on social media by calling the canals “spittoons, not a waterway for boats.”
Nevertheless, Andy’s pontoon trips generated so much fun that others decided to buy a pontoon and join in taking others for rides.
Now, a typical weekly trip can have as many as seven to 10 pontoon boats joining in a convoy through the canals.
“Some come along on a trip and decide to buy a boat so they can join in the fun,” Andy says. This week alone two more “convoy converts” said they decided to buy their own pontoon boat.
With more than 500 people enjoying the trips, friendships have flourished — and so have a few romantic relationships.
Andy met his wife Pauline on a trip he ran five years ago. Now, they are out on the water several times a week helping others to appreciate Rotonda’s canals.
“These rides never get old for us, no matter how many times we got out,” says Pauline. “There’s always something new to see and new people to meet.”
Now, in addition to the fun aspect of boating, the yacht club has taken on the responsibility of cleaning the canals and decorating the island for Christmas.
They are also preparing for the lighted boat parade that ushers in the Christmas holidays on Nov. 30. “It promises to be even better than ever,” says Andy.
From all indications, the Rotonda West Yacht club will keep on growing, boats will keep on glowing and fun will keep percolating on Rotonda’s canals.
For more information, go to the Rotonda West Yacht Club page on Facebook.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
