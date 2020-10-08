Do you enjoy reading in general, or do you prefer a certain genre?
Thrillers, romances, and mysteries are perennial favorites of fiction. If we consider readers' and TV viewers' tastes in our lifetime, we will see that along with the perennial favorites, different sub-genres have risen and fallen in popularity through the past 70 years.
All visual stories start on paper, or now computer screens, and some even on large posters called story boards. Students in today's writing classes often use templates or diagrams with pointers to develop plots, characters or other aspects of writing.
So whether we watch a "story" or read it or listen to audio book — which are somewhat retro to the radio days — most people have a "type" they enjoy and some they avoid.
In the 1950s, Westerns and detective tales were popular — and still are even in syndicated reruns on TV. Book stores have whole sections devoted to new thriller heroes as well as books by Zane Gray, Agatha Christie and other genre favorites for well over 70 years.
In the 1960s, science fiction grew along with cult followings of Star Trek and other space, alien and monster stories.
The 1970s introduced us to the funky crime solvers with afros, pastel suits and jiggle — think "Charlie's Angels" — and irreverence and satire, typified in Kurt Vonnegut's "Breakfast of Champions," were common literary elements.
The horror genre also emerged, and by the late '70s Stephen King had become one of the most popular novelists in America, a coveted position he maintained in the following decades and still foremost in pop literary circles .
Science fiction became more into computers, artificial intelligence and machines, and horror became more gory as well as more "get into your head" along with the fantasy of the 1980s.
Musical- and dance-related and coming-of-age books held a popularity during the 1980s and 1990s. Teens seemed to live in fancy homes with little parental guidance as they trashed cars and whole neighborhoods.
By the new century, end of times stories were getting popular. And the crime novels were more detailed in forensics and method. Sex was hardy a consideration unless it was kinky.
So for those of you still thinking a taking a step into the fiction writing world, there are thousands of books on almost any subject you can think of.
Do not let that stop you.
From the beginning of recorded time, we read the same plots with new twists, gimmicks — the sleuth owns a bookstore, bakery, had cats, walks dogs — just make your dialog fresh, and make the story somethign readers will want to read.
Research is important too. Write what you know, or research what you don't, and be well versed in the topic. Don't try to write what you hate, just because it may be selling now. If I wrote a book with a hero who loves to cook, my friends and family could swear I plagiarized it.
But on the other hand, don't write too close to the life you live. If your profession was law, use that background and knowledge, but don't write your life — unless you are doing memoirs which is a subject for another time.
Someone asked me why my fictional men are always such hunks. Well, duh. I remember reading that the famous cartoonist Al Capp was asked why his women in "Lil' Abner" were luscious bombshells. He told them to draw their women the way they wanted to, and he’d draw his the way he liked them.
Have fun with telling a story.
I have a confession, I still laugh out loud at Gaylord Humphrey and Jesse Crawford in my "The Thursday Afternoon Dance Social at Fat Willie's Fish Camp," and wrote I them. By the way, Gaylord and Jesse are most definitely not examples of my hunks!
Use this time to express your imagination. Stay safe, wear your mask, and write on.
Tammie Diehl writes an occasional column for the Sun about writing and writers groups. You can email her at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
