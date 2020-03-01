This is a major election year, which will bring many letters to the editor. To be effective, a letter should not just give an opinion that the writer believes to be true.
Too often the circular thinking fallacy is used. This occurs when making a statement about something or someone and never giving any examples, facts, or support for the statement, but instead circling back and restating the original point over and over: George Washington was the best president. History shows his greatness. Washington was great because he did great things for the country. He was the best president. The writer's opinion has nothing to support it.
To make a point and be taken seriously, here are some pointers for letters to the editor:
Keep letters to 250 words or fewer. Discuss only one issue in a letter. Many newspapers will edit letters for length and confusing issues.
Start with a compelling introductory sentence. Follow the introduction with short, clear, factual points. Don't make broad statements you can't back up with facts. Focus on what is most important rather than trying to address every aspect of the issue. Check you facts at such websites as the NEA for statistics. If you get caught with a faulty "fact," you lose the credibility of your whole letter.
To help readers understand the issue and encourage them to take action, provide an example of how the issue impacts people in the community. Once again, be sure to have correct, true examples not more opinion.
If you want to have a call to action, such as asking readers to follow-up by joining in calling on policymakers to address the issue or attend a meeting, be sure to include accurate details on how to do so.
Letters should be typed or neatly handwritten and should follow the submission rules of the particular newspaper. Language should be polite but persuasive. Circular arguments and name calling are not professional and lower the writer's credibility.
Sign the letter personally. Include any information highlighting your expertise on the issue. Provide contact information, including an address and daytime phone number so the newspaper can verify the letter's authenticity.
BOOK FAIR
The Venice Book Fair is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at West Blalock Park, across the street from the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, Venice Art Center, Venice Community Center, and Venice Museum and Archives, at 401 Pensacola Road, Venice.
The Suncoast Writers Guildmembers with books will there be there. I'll be there from noon until 1:30 p.m. with "The Artful Dodgers" and "The Cupcake Cop," just released, and my Florida collection "The Thursday Afternoon Dance Social at Fat Willie's Fish Camp" released in 2017. I'd love to meet you. Stop by and say hello and check out what the Guild members have written. Other Guild authors there include Deb Robinson and Gloria Arthur (9-10:30 a.m.); Roy Alt, Ginny DeGreef, Cary Brunswick and Barbara Leitnen (10:30-noon); Ginger Kuenzel (noon-1:30 p.m.); and Harry Barnes and Martin Moe (1:30-3 p.m.)
MORE FOR WRITERS
Other events of interest you might enjoy include these at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 Access Road Englewood. All are welcome, for free.
• Cafe Philo open discussion on various topics, 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
• Writing Tools Class and Our Writers Own Workshop, 11 a.m. March 14 and March 28.
Literary discussions on short fiction pieces from 1-2 p.m. the last Thursday of each month. For a copy of the month's selection, contact me at tamiamifl@comcast.net and request the one for March 26, "Barn Burning" by William Faulkner.
