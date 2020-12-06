Though I encourage you to always be kind to others, I feel there is still time to put forth that extra effort to get on Santa’s “Nice” list.
This week, Thoroughbred Golf Carts will be hosting our final business card exchange of the year on Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. Come mix and mingle with fellow members to get in the holiday spirit. Mini City will be providing the food, and everyone is asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to The Jubilee Center.
The following week, Noy’s Bistro and Lounge will be the venue for our networking luncheon, Biz@Noon. The cost is $15 and reservations can be made at EnglewoodChamber.Com. Seats are limited, so don’t delay.
The chamber will be participating in Grande Aire’s Drive-Thru Christmas Celebration on Friday, Dec. 18, beginning at 5 p.m.
Earlier that same day, Dana Kuhn, owner of Rumours Wine Bar, will be drawing out the winner of our Wine Wagon Raffle. You can watch that happen live at 2 p.m. on the our Facebook page. Tickets can still be purchased on our website for a $20 donation.
The winner will receive a red wagon festively decorated with 21 bottles of wine courtesy of Ron Smith-State Farm Insurance, Mark Knauf CPA, and Rumours wine bar.
We are continuing to collect new, unwrapped toys for the local Toys for Tots campaign at the chamber. We are also a collection site for Kid’s Needs, The Jubilee Center, and the Shoeboxes for Seniors, which is an Englewood Rotary holiday campaign. Deadline for the Shoeboxes for Seniors is this Thursday, Dec. 10.
For those who follow us on Facebook, you know we are always encouraging the public to “give where you live” and to be “vocal about local.” There are many ways to do that. A current social media campaign that helps locally is to “Give 20 for 2020.” The idea is from now until the end of the year, you can impact local business in a huge way by giving 20 on top of your tip and purchase. This can be $20, 20%, anything for 2020.
When you do, take a picture and post on social media, using the hashtag #GiveA20for2020.
Looking for that hard-to-buy for on your list? Gift cards from our local restaurants and shops are always a good idea. One size fits all, and they are easy to wrap. This Friday, Dec. 11, we encourage you to stroll Dearborn Street and shop during Christmas on Dearborn. Many of the stores will be open 4-7 p.m. with goodie bags, discounts and even Santa.
This is a great opportunity to also eat, grab a coffee or glass of wine.
Leadership Englewood Class of 2020’s online auction ends this Thursday at midnight. Over 50 items that make for a fun gift or why not treat yourself? Place your bids at www.32auctions.com/Leadership2020.
Other ways you can get on the “nice” list is to volunteer your time. There are many nonprofits that are always looking for dependable, caring people to help. Check out the online Chamber Directory for a list of local organizations.
The chamber could use a few friendly folks as well. If you have an extra four hours a week, contact us for details, 941-474-5511.
Have I mentioned that we give out free local maps? They make great stocking-stuffers!
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
