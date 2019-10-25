It’s Halloween, and time for ghost stories to come alive again.
I share with you three ghostly stories told to me of some strange happenings in Englewood. It’s up to you to decide if they are real or not. I do think the local residents who relayed them to me truly believed them.
Look for the Royal Casino house next time you drive down West Dearborn Street. It sits next to Kelly’s Tavern. It possibly houses a whole gang of ghosts.
The original Royal Casino was located a little offshore, on stilted legs, with a long pier connecting it to land at the end of West Dearborn Street.
It was a lively place, especially on the weekends. It offered such entertainment as dinning and dancing, live orchestras from Arcadia, slot machines, and — heaven forbid — hooch. You know, liquor. Probably run in from Cuba. It was especially popular with people from Boca Grande, who came by boat.
The Florida land boom came to a screeching halt in 1927, the stock market then crashed and the cash flow into Englewood ceased abruptly. The Royal Casino was abandoned.
It was used as a fish house for a while. In 1939, Ollie Tate bought it. He took the weathered building apart piece by piece and reconstructed it into a home on the property where it now sits.
“I wouldn’t stay in that casino building house overnight for nothing,” a longtime resident of Englewood told me. “It’s haunted. Seen all them ghosts myself.” The gentleman claimed it’s inhabited by the ghosts of the sinners who gambled, danced and drank in the original building so long ago.
Another longtime resident told me when she was in the house years ago visiting the owners, she saw the ghosts — they were dancing! She was so startled, she dropped her coffee cup and ran out of the house, never to enter it again. She said she didn’t mind me quoting her, but I couldn't use her name; she didn’t want her minister to know she believed in ghosts.
Little singing boy
Behind Merchants Crossing Shopping Center is an area called New Point Comfort. Karin Hislop Hartline lived there as a child with her family in the 1930s. She was lonely at first, no playmates.
One evening she, her mother and father all stopped what they were doing to listen to what sounded like the voice of a young boy singing songs little Karin knew from Sunday School. What a good sign; it meant other children were living near and maybe she could meet them. This happened several times always after dark, sometimes very late at night.
Karin’s mother, Lillian, hired a woman who lived close by to wash and iron their clothes. One day when she came to pick up the clothes, Lillian inquired about the little boy who seemed to be roaming around alone at all hours of the night singing.
The washerwoman, sat down, and after shedding some tears, admitted it was her little boy. He had the most perfect voice, didn’t he, she said. He was only 9, and he loved those church songs.
But he had been killed a year before. Everybody in the area heard him, she said. She was pleased he came back so often to sing for her. He was buried there in New Point Comfort. It was remembered the singing continued for about three years until the washer woman moved out of the area.
Shipwreck House
Strangely enough, here is another tale about ghostly singing from the same neighborhood.
Many years ago several old-timers told me about a singing she-ghost who lived in a cottage in New Point Comfort. They knew for sure she had inhabited the cottage, at least in the late 1930s into the '40s, because they had lived nearby and heard her many times.
Mary and Buck Buchanan lived in what’s known as the Shipwreck House. Buck had built it from flotsam and jetsam he had picked up on the beach after the 1926 hurricane. He had at one time been a journalist working for the London Times, and she had been an opera singer before they moved to Englewood.
Locals recalled Mary became very deaf. She had bouts of insomnia regularly. When she couldn’t sleep, she would practice the scales. Not realizing how loud she was singing, her high, soprano voice carried all over the neighborhood.
When Buck died in 1936, Mary moved to Miami. For several years after she left, residents in the area claimed they would sometimes be awakened at night to the sound of a soprano voice singing the scales.
One gentleman told me, “Oh, yeah, it was loud, real loud.”
Then he asked me, assuming I had heard the loud she-ghost voice, “How do you sleep in that house?”
You see, I am the owner of the Shipwreck House. Interestingly enough when I bought it years ago, I found several stacks of old opera scores piled on the floor.
I’ve been waiting years to hear some fine singing, but all I ever hear is the ruckus from the raccoons and possums that live under the house — and it’s not very operatic.
Hope your Halloween is a little ghostly.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
