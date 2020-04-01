There’s a common assertion that begins like this:
“There are two kinds of people in this world…”
Then you fill in the blank with your assertion.
So, here’s mine.
There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who think mainly of themselves and those who work for the good of others.
During our devastating coronavirus, we’ve seen plenty of both.
While I was scouring a grocery store for something besides all the empty shelves I was finding, I saw one woman pushing a cart filled to the brim with big rolls of toilet paper.
She looked liked she was buying enough toilet paper for an entire housing development.
And maybe she was. Or, maybe she is just one of the “hoarders” making this crisis even more difficult that it needs to be.
Eventually grocery store managers got wise and set limits on how much of any one necessary item people can buy.
One thing that heartens me is seeing all the good people working to help others cope.
Leo Hebert is one of those good guys that like to do nice things for others.
The Rotonda West man has a real soft spot for older folks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
During a recent conversation with his mother, who’s in a nursing home in another state, she sparked an idea of how he could help during these times of social isolation.
“She told me she liked the nursing home but she missed music. She wished she could hear some music.”
With the coronavirus eliminating visitors and with all activities cancelled, Leo realized that now more than ever people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities needed to be cheered by listening to the kind of music they love.
As a DJ who often entertains in nursing homes, Leo knows from experience how music from the Great American Songbook works its charm.
“I’ve often seen how people perk up, smile and sing along when they hear familiar songs,” he said.
So he came up with a plan to make a set of 18 CDs for each interested nursing facility with 416 great songs a total of 22 hours of music.
“I figured they could play the music on a regular basic in the dining room or activity room.”
He and his wife will give away to the CDs to any interested nursing facility. Each CD was carefully sanitized and put into storage bags.
“We will just bring the CDs to the home and their personnel can take it from there,” he said.
Any home that wants a set of CDs can contact Leo at 941-662-0865.
All around us there are also men and women taking time to help older residents who can’t get to the grocery store.
Dave Able should have the middle name "Willing," because the Englewood guy is always willing and able to help any way he can.
Dave, Jason Motz, Lisa Willhite, Marsha Welch, and Jenalee Jones are among those who posted on Facebook offering to help elderly folks get what they need.
“Mostly toilet paper is the biggest need, according to the calls I got,” said Able.
“In one case, the woman was using paper towels that would really mess up the plumbing,” he said.
Every little bit done to cheer someone can go a long way in lifting their spirits.
When Jeanne Friend noticed people sitting on lawn chairs outside their garages she pulled into their driveway and started conversations with strangers.
"It made them feel better and it made me feel better,” she said.
COVID-19 is highly contagious, but so is kindness.
We learned that after Hurricane Irma and we will see it all over our area.
Help spread the kindness epidemic by doing what you can to help others.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
