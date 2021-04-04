“April showers bring May flowers." I heard that every spring growing up in Indiana.
It doesn't really apply here in Southwest Florida, but the idea of some sort of awakening in the spring is still invigorating. The idea that good things will come after hardships is a true optimist’s belief. Spring cleaning and the blossoming of many plants encompasses that idea that the future is bright.
I can buy into all of that. Our future is so bright at the Englewood Chamber, we recommend wearing shades.
We have five events planned this month.
Our monthly Business Card Exchange is being hosted April 14 by Peacock Premier Properties at the Edgewater model home, 276 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda West. It's from 5-7 p.m. Many Chamber Buddies are involved in this fun networking event, including Signs in One Day, Florida Best Quote, Tailored Inspections, Stewart Title Company, Blush Beauty Bar and Guaranteed Rate.
We will also be collecting pet supplies for EARS-Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary.
The following week we will hold our networking luncheon “Biz@Noon” at The Placida Pearl. Seats are limited and reservations are required and can be made online at EnglewoodChamber.Com. We are excited to gather at The Sushi Bar at the Placida Pearl, especially since this is their first time hosting this event.
The following day is our monthly Lunch & Learn, which is free courtesy of Sun Coast Inn. Seats are limited, so register on the chamber website. This month’s topic features Google’s Pamela Star, whose focus will be “Making Your Website Work for You.”
The chamber is honored to be kicking off the Englewood Community Mango Tree Project, which is a campaign by Angel Land Food Forest. The “groundbreaking” ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Chamber on Earth Day, April 22. More details can be found on our website.
Many of our members have said they are in desperate need of employees. We heard you, so we are holding a Job Fair at the chamber from 1-3 p.m. April 26. We have 12 businesses from different industries that will be participating and have immediate job openings. We want to keep our community strong and our businesses open.
If you know of anyone in need of work, please tell them to stop by, bring resumes and pick up applications and possibly meet their potential employer.
As membership coordinator, I personally extend an invitation to any local business to become part of our organization and let us help you be successful and get more involved in our great community. There are many ways to network with fellow members and give back. We have tons of fun planned for this year and we welcome you to be a part of it.
However, I would recommend always bringing your shades, because at the Englewood Chamber, our future is certainly bright.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.Com.
