Spring is almost officially here in Florida and it's time to get out those gardening tools and get serious about putting together a Florida friendly yard.
If you’re not quite sure that spring has truly sprung, just look around and notice that nice yellow coating of pollen on everything, especially your car. I can attest to the power of the pollen with my watering eyes and constant sneezing.
The library has lots of resources for you to consult to get your garden started or just fix up what you have. You can communicate with one of the expert Master Gardeners online by checking out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers. The program is run through the University of Florida and the IFAS Extension in Charlotte County. They can answer your questions online or over the phone about plants, bugs, trees, and anything horticulture related.
The extension service also has many resources listed online such as fact sheets on various plants, fertilizer ordinances, and many other topics of interest. You can find all this information and more online at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/master-gardener-program/ or give them a call at 941-764-4340.
We have a large section of gardening books, including a section specializing just on Florida gardening. Here are a couple of our newer books:
"Florida Gardening on the Go," by Lynette Walther. A garden column writer, Walther has put together an easy guide organized by month for your Florida garden. She provides tips and tricks to eliminate weeds, bugs or other pests using natural products. This guide is good for people with smaller yards or for visitors who only live here part of the year. Use Florida-friendly plants and natural techniques to design a yard that can survive with minimal upkeep.
"The Less-is-More Garden: Big Ideas for Designing Your Small Yard," by Susan Morrison. This book shows you how to take advantage of every inch of yard available. Morrison offers great ideas to ensure that you don’t take on more than you can handle. She has years of experience and provides recommendations for seasonal plants and landscaping materials to make your space your own. You may just enjoy looking at all the pretty pictures showing a multitude of small garden space ideas from around the country.
I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy out there. If you need information about COVID-19 vaccination sites and how to sign up, please go to the Charlotte County COVID information page, www.charlottecountyfl.gov/covid-19/.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.