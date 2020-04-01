I hope this finds you all staying safe and well.
I have had a number of emails asking me about the status of various groups for writers, readers, and discussions in the Englewood area. People know they are off for a couple of months at least, but people ask whether the organizations will reconvene when COVID-19 is finally conquered.
I can only pass along what I know and guess. I doubt too many are putting social organizations at the top of the list at present, but we do need some hope of normalcy to help us cope.
I know there will be no meetings held at Englewood Charlotte Library until at least June — even if the library should open for checking out books in a month or so.
I have heard nothing certain at Elsie Quirk Library. The earliest I heard was mid-May.
Englewood Library can be checked through Charlotte County Arts and Humanities and Library System. Information for events at Elsie Quirk will be released officially through Sarasota County.
The Suncoast Writers Guild has no regular business and program meetings June through September yearly. They will keep members up to date on possible meetings in the late year. Meanwhile, they are still working on guidelines for the Long Writers group. Members will kept in the loop via the monthly publication "PenPoints" sent via email.
Englewood Authors will notify membership each month before the regular time and place. The April 8 meeting will not take place, and meeting organizers will need to check with library openings and guidelines for the May 13 meeting.
The following organizations that meet at the Englewood Library will not meet until June at the earliest: The Saturday Writers Tool Class, Our Writers Own Workshops (OWOW), The Literary Discussion and Cafe Philo will announce dates for June.
Some of the emails asked me if the group plans to reassemble. That is not my call and will be decided when we can meet again. It is not outrageous to imagine some organization with heavy snowbird membership might take a lengthy break until 2021.
The times and situations are too uncertain for giving out details now. Let's just work of staying home, keeping in touch online and staying well
A longtime member of Suncoast Writers Guild sent us an uplifting poem:
"Just when the darkness is total
"Just when your courage has frayed
"Fresh with the promise called morning
"Comes that first glimmer of day."
— Cheryl Baker
Tammie Diehl writes a regular column on writing. You can email her at tamiamifl@comcast.net
