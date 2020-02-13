Happy Valentine’s Day from the Elsie Quirk Library!
The library is a perfect place to spend Valentine’s Day weekend.
I sense your skepticism, but hear me out. You can come with your soul-mate, your best friend, your tentative sweetheart, or your own fabulous self — and there is no judging, no pressure, and no cost.
You can gaze moon-eyed at each other as you peruse the DVDs for a stay-at-home date night movie. You can sit in the reading garden and lose yourself in a lush romance novel. You can ignore the whole nonsense and read the paper in peace. You can search the cookbooks for “Gal-entine’s” potluck ideas. O, if you’re feeling good and jaded, you can ask the head librarian for her 5 Devil’s Heart Cup Cakes recipe.
At the library, there is always a friendly face to greet you, and there are abundant words of mystery, possibility, beauty, thoughtfulness, comfort, and all the many kinds of love. At the library, you can come as you are and be yourself, and sometimes you are even surprised with chocolate. At the library, it is always Valentine’s Day.
SATURDAY
Suncoast Writers Guild Readers Workshop, 10:15-11:45 a.m.
LEGO Club, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Children 5-12. LEGO bricks will be provided. Bring your imagination.
MONDAY
The library is closed for President’s Day
TUESDAY
Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 10 a.m.-noon. Free answers to landscaping questions. This is made possible through a partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County.
Decline of the Middle Class, 10:15-11:15 a.m. A class involving the changing of America’s economic future and the impact of these changes on the Middle Class.
Englewood Area Computer Users Group, 1-3:30 p.m.
Englewood Genealogical Society — S.I.G. Britain/Europe, 1:15-2:30 p.m.
iPads For Beginners: Part 1, 10-11:30 a.m. Learn hands on iPad basics, internet browsing, downloading apps, how to take a photo and more! iPads are available for participants to use. If you bring your own iPad you will need an Apple ID. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants.
WEDNESDAY
French Conversation Group, 10 a.m. All are welcome. Bienvenue à tous.
Teen Advisory Board, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Open to students age 11-18, to help plan library programs and initiatives, and provide input on library services. Refreshments provided.
THURSDAY
Englewood Modern Quilters, 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Reading Discussion Group, 10:15 a.m.-noon
Family Story Time, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For ages 0-5. Interact and participate with your child in a variety of early literacy activities that
Quirky Knitters, 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to knit and chat.
iPads for Beginners: Part 2, 3:15-4:45 p.m. This class builds on the iPads for Beginners Part 1 class. Topics will include, using email, saving and sharing, organizing apps, & also how to download Sarasota Library eBooks (Sarasota Library card and pin # is required). iPads are available for participants to use. If you bring your own iPad you will need an Apple ID. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.