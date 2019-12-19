Since writing about it in this column last month, I am still percolating Carlo Rovelli’s perspective-shifting book, "The Order of Time," and subsequently have had several conversations about the haphazardness of designating time and days and months.
Here we are, though, with a generally agreed upon New Year fast approaching — and any opportunity to reflect on our intentions, and dedicate ourselves to positive actions, is surely worth embracing!
So, at Elsie Quirk Library we are getting an early start on New Year’s resolutions.
Our biggest aspiration for 2020 is to create a vision for Elsie Quirk that honors the rich history of the library; continues to provide the valuable services that our patrons enjoy and depend upon; and moves into the future in a way that supports, entertains, inspires, informs, empowers, and brings together the community.
Our staff has already begun thoughtfully examining what the community’s needs and interests are, both in the present and looking ahead. We are eager to have further input from the entire Englewood community, those who use the Elsie Quirk Library and those who do not.
Before constructing a specific plan for library services, programs, and innovations, we want to thoroughly explore the broader questions of what our community strives to be, what our community’s obstacles are, what our community’s unique nature and valuable resources are.
Over the next weeks and months, we will be seeking community feedback in a number of ways.
If you are ready to make your voice heard and don’t want to wait for the New Year, Alyssa, one of our outstanding librarians, will be at the Englewood Farmer’s Market on Dec. 26, collecting input from interested market wanderers.
And as always, I invite you to stop into my office in the corner of the Elsie Quirk Library and share your thoughts!
