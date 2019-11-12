Look around at waterways and trees and you’ll see many of Florida’s unique birds.
Nor do you have to search far to see other wonderful wildlife in Southwest Florida. It often comes right to your backyard.
Ask Rotonda West residents why they chose that community and the answer is often “because we love the wildlife.”
But not all wildlife is appreciated. Snakes, alligators and wild boar may not rank as favorites with many.
Helping others to understand and appreciate local wildlife is one goal of the Rotonda West Wildlife Committee.
Once a subgroup of the Rotonda West Association, the committee has expanded and grown into a separate group with its own Facebook page under the direction of Patti Cowin.
Like many other Rotonda West residents, Patti said she was drawn to the community because of its abundant wildlife and the rural feel.
“Enjoying wildlife has always been important to me,” she said, “and protecting that wildlife is a priority.”
At first, the wildlife committee was focused on helping gopher tortoises survive, she explained.
“We marked tortoise nests with signs so mowers didn’t run them over and helped others become aware of practices that would protect the tortoises,” she said.
An early venture was also joining in the monthly bird walks around the Broadmoor Park RWA property.
“We’re lucky to have naturalist Suzy D’Hont lead the walks and share her expertise with us.”
Patti then expanded the wildlife committee to help with the goals of helping others know more about the wildlife so all can co-exist
Serving along with her on that committee are Cari Hale, Joan Gotthardt, Jan Meades, Jim Peterfeso, Lynda Chamowitz, Steve Froggatt Debbie Yeager and Belinda and Don Olsen.
“Committee members represent a diverse background. We have a retired veterinarian, former nurses, teachers and animal rescue facility operators. Several of our members are current volunteers with local wildlife rescue organizations,” noted Patti.
She invites anyone with an interest in protecting local wildlife through habitat conservation and public education to join the group.
“Come to the next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to see if it’s something you want to do,” she said.
One important goal is helping residents understand wildlife so they can co-exist with the animals.
To meet that goal, the wildlife committee sponsors a monthly educational meeting where experts present helpful information.
One favorite presenter is Jason Thomson, Charlotte County senior environmental specialist.
During his recent presentations on reptiles, Jason brought some along pillowcases with a few “guests” inside.
Some called the snakes fascinating; others called them scary critters. But regardless of how you feel about snakes, you knew a lot more about them by the time the program was over.
Jason injected humor into a program designed to help residents better understand snakes and co-exist with them.
He also talked about alligators, helping the audience to separate fact from fiction.
He stressed the importance of not feeding alligators. He said he had to capture an alligator last year at Ollie’s Pond in Port Charlotte because someone was feeding the alligator.
“Unless it’s being fed, an alligator doesn’t want anything to do with you. It’s a dangerous situation when an alligator learns to associate humans with food,” he stressed.
“Respect all wildlife, but keep your distance,” he advised.
Another interesting presentation, “All About Manetee” will take place on Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rotonda West Community. Cora Berchem, a researcher and multimedia specialist will share her extensive knowledge with the audience.
Visit the Rotonda West Wildlife committee page on Facebook for more information about upcoming programs as well as interesting wildlife photos.
