People often ask me how many pages a novel has to be.
Publishers go by word count, not pages, where different type sizes and fonts affect the length.
Traditionally short stories range from 1,500 to 30,000 words, novellas range 30,000 to 50,000 words, and novels generally range from 55,000 to 300,000. Few novels are ever in that higher range.
If truth be told, most first-time authors actually produce novellas instead of novels.
Today we also have micro fiction and flash fiction, which a lot of the groups use for fun and to loosen up the authors. Just FYI, this article has 468 words.
The font and space between sentences affect the page numbers, as well as the number of words.
At any of the local writing groups, there are people who have self published books, whether fiction, nonfiction or poetry. Find one. There is nothing a writer loves to talk about more than his writing. People will help you decide if you are ready to take the plunge into “authorhood.”
Writers' meetings
Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Engelwood, hosts Suncoast Writers Guild at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4, for a business meeting and program. SWG Inc. has three other meetings a month, all included in the annual $20 dues. Since the guild is incorporated, it has a board, by-laws and financial accounting as part of its procedures. On Jan. 11, members who are writing long pieces meet to discuss progress. The organization will celebrate its highlights and history at a 30th anniversary luncheon Feb. 1.
On Jan. 8, also the Elsie Quirk Library, Englewood Authors will meet from 5-7:45 p.m. in the upstairs room to read and discuss their writing. The group is primarily a reading circle. It is free and open to all, and meets on the second Wednesday evening each month.
Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, next to Tringali Center, has The Writers Tools Class and Our Writers Own Workshop (OWOW) meets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays each month all year. Workshops are sponsored free by Charlotte Arts and Humanities, but space is limited. Send me an email to register and get handouts at tamiamifl@comcast.net. On Jan. 11, the group will focus on development of the first chapter between the first and last sentences. Jan. 25 will focus on developing dynamic or round characters.
Guests to all organizations should remember that the meetings are not for advertising, selling or marketing goods or services. Building rules and/or by-laws prohibit using the venue to pitch businesses, products, or services for monetary gain.
The Fiction Discussion Group will discuss Graham Greene’s short story “A Shocking Accident” at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 Access Road, next to the Tringali Cener. Request a free PDF copy at tamiamifl@comcast.net. This session is free and no literary background is needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.