It is not easy to own your own business.
We here at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce understand and are here to support individuals who risk everything to take that entrepreneurial leap. We know you are busy running your business, which is why we are here to be your advocate and resource. As you continue to read, you can see a snapshot of what your chamber is doing for the communities we serve.
Tourism
Your chamber participated in the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau’s 2021 Visioning Session to listen and provide feedback as to how we want tourism look in Charlotte County.
Last year, tourism within the county supported 7,728 jobs generating $166,465,300 in wages. The revenue created by tourism saves every Charlotte County homeowner $703 per year in taxes.
Tourism is important; however, so is maintaining our quality of life and the amenities that make people want to live work and play here. The vision focused on not losing the identity that makes us different than any other beach town.
Business assistance
Round two of Paycheck Protection Program Loans are available. To be eligible for a second PPP loan, the borrower must use the full amount of the first loan on or before the expected disbursal date of the second loan. Other updates include:
• Enhanced PPP Loan Size. PPP provides businesses with a forgivable loan based on 2.5 times its monthly payroll costs. Restaurants and hotels, are based on 3.5 times monthly payroll costs.
• Enhanced Access to PPP. Allows restaurants to qualify for PPP even if they do not employ more than 300 employees at each physical location. Previously, companies that employ a total of 300 or more employees at all locations (combined) were deemed ineligible for the PPP.
• One-year extension for Troubled Debt Restructuring. TDR relief is Section 4013 of the CARES Act, and will allow additional forbearance and debt relief through the end of 2021.
• 501(c)(6)'s may now be eligible to receive PPP funding.
Legislative update
The state legislative session where lawmakers pass laws and allocate funding starts March 2 and lasts for 60 days. However, state legislators are already in committees introducing legislation. See below for chamber priorities:
• Business Liability Protection. Businesses need protection for legal liability arising due to COVID-19 and other erroneous litigation.
• Visit Florida Funding. Florida’s No. 1 industry is tourism. Every $1 spent by Visit Florida returns $2.15 back to the state. Funding Visit Florida is essential to get the state back up and running after disasters like hurricanes, red tide and countless other hurdles.
• Online Sales Tax Collection. This is not a new tax. This is a tax that is already on the books. However, due to a loophole, online retailers do not collect and remit sales tax. We want to close this loophole to create a fair and level playing field for brick-and-mortar businesses.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.