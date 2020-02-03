On Thursday evening, the Englewood Chamber will host its annual banquet and awards ceremony at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Circle.
The evening will include a recap of the year from Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders & Company, our 2019 chamber president.
Some of the highlights for the chamber’s 2019 include:
• Our website was visited more than 80,000 times.
• Our online Membership Directory was viewed 9,998 times.
• 2019 was a record year with more than 200 businesses and organizations joining the Englewood Chamber.
• More than 6,000 people visited the Chamber lobby and received member information.
• Once again, the chamber supported the Fourth of July fireworks show and Christmas on Dearborn event with financial contributions as well as advertising assistance.
• The Leadership Class of 2019 donated more than $35,000 to local charities.
• Two popular events, the Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt and Let’s Eat! Englewood, continue to positively impact the local economy during a slow time of the year.
• Our community calendar, www.ThinkEnglewood.com, continues to provide a list of Englewood area events and happenings.
• The Englewood Chamber collaborated and supported members with social media messages. Total video views exceeded 45,000 and total member reach was more than 900,000.
• The local Boys & Girls Club took delivery of a new van with financial assistance from the chamber and Leadership Englewood’s Class of 2018.
• This was the eighth year of Englewood Chamber’s signature event, The Manasota Mystique, and total charitable donations now exceed $125,000.
If you would like a list of these accomplishments, you can pick one up at the chamber office, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
Reserve now
Speaking of the banquet, today is the final day to make your reservation. The cost is $35 and includes a selection of prime rib, chicken piccata or grouper with crabmeat stuffing. Attendees do not need to belong to the chamber to attend, but everyone must RSVP at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. Attention ALL STAR Members, even though you receive complimentary tickets to the event, you must still RSVP and make your meal selection online.
Celebrity bartender
Did you miss last week’s Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 Celebrity Bartending event? Don’t worry, there are four more:
• Feb. 24 at Ricaltini’s for Super Heroes Night.
• March 31 at Noy’s Bistro for Vegas Night.
• April 27 at Libee’s Sports Bar for Sports Spectacular.
• May 4 at The Sandbar Tiki and Grille. (Theme TBA.)
You’ll want to mark your calendar for the class project event for Leadership Englewood Class of 2020, which is set for May 16. More details will follow.
Chamber events
• Feb. 12, business card exchange at the Mason Financial Group, 447 W. Dearborn St.
• Feb 20, Biz@Noon at Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, 2639 Placida Road.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
