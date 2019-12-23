It’s that time of year for us to collect nominations for the Chamber Awards. The process has been modified from years past. This is what you need to know:
A person does not need to be a chamber member in order to nominate a business for a chamber award. However, the business must be a Chamber member in order to be nominated.
If you are unsure if a business is a chamber member, you can visit our website, EnglewoodChamber.com, and look for that business in the member directory. If they are listed there, they are a member.
Once a business has been nominated, they will be contacted and provided with an awards application. The business will have the responsibility to submit their awards application.
Businesses can nominate themselves.
The awards applications will be reviewed and scored by a panel of five chamber members. This awards selection team will not include any chamber board members or anyone from a business that has been nominated.
The nominated businesses will be scored on criteria such as chamber involvement, contributions to improving our community, both with their time and other resources, and the participation with community activities.
When submitting a nomination, please provide us with the business’s name, the contact and a phone number. If an email is known, that would be appreciated.
The best way to nominate a business is by email to ChamberAwards@EnglewoodChamber.com. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 7.
The winners will be announced at the annual banquet. The event date and location will be announced soon.
All Stars
Does your business desire to be visible in 2020? The Chamber has two simple ways for you to do that.
First, your business can become a Chamber All Star, which entitles the business to a number of advertising opportunities throughout the year. We still have openings for businesses to join at the 3-Star, 2-Star and Star levels. Also, the Englewood Community Guide-Membership Directory is distributed to thousands of visitors as well as to year-round residents. Advertising space can be reserved with an email to: CommunityGuide@EnglewoodChamber.com
Upcoming events
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 is the first business card exchange of the year at Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Rd. The party starts at 5 p.m., and Kathleen and her staff have promised a good time by all!
• Thursday, Jan. 16 is our Networking@Noon luncheon at Isabella’s Bistro, 6800 Placida Rd. We start at noon and will conclude by 1 p.m. Online RSVP’s will begin soon.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
