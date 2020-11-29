It's hard to believe tomorrow is December, but quite frankly, at this point, nothing surprises me.
This year, we have all experienced more bumps in the road than we would prefer. So, let's join and make a New Year’s Resolution for smooth sailing in 2021.
At the chamber, we are busy planning ahead. Now is the time to commit to our All-Star Program. Members, watch your email for details to lock in your status level for 2021. The program gives additional entitlements to those who make a greater annual financial commitment to support the chamber.
This year we have added a “Super Star” level that is more exclusive. We are excited to announce that level includes Cape Haze Marina, CAPS Remodeling, Lightspeed Voice and Paradise Exclusive Realty.
Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 has an online auction underway to raise more funds for their non-profits this year. The items were donated for their Lil 500 trike-bike event that was cancelled. More than 50 items are currently up for bid online at 32auctions.com/leadership2020.
There are a few of the Razor Trikes up for bids, which are fun for adults or kids. Rumor has it, even Santa cannot get his hands on them this year, so the auction may be your only way to get one.
Another fun shopping idea, just in time for the holidays, is our Wine Wagon Raffle. The ticket is a $20 donation, which gives you a chance of winning 21 bottles of wine, courtesy of Rumours Wine Bar, Mark Knauf CPA, and Ron Smith State Farm Agency. The wagon is on display in the chamber lobby. The drawing will be live on our Facebook page, at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Tickets may be purchased at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
We are looking forward to December’s Business Card Exchange from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, with host Thoroughbred Golf Carts at 3301 Placida Road. The following week, we will enjoy our final networking luncheon of the year at Noy’s Bistro & Lounge. Reservations will open later this week.
The chamber collects donations for many non-profits throughout the year, and we again are supporting the local Toys for Tots campaign. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Tailored Inspections is hosting a Toys for Tots Tailgate in the chamber parking lot. Drive by and donate a new, unwrapped toy to fill up the truck bed and grab some lunch. We will be grilling and chilling.
I have been told Santa will be making an appearance, so feel free to bring the kids by to visit with the jolly fella.
As many businesses look to next year and layout their marketing and advertising budgets, I must highly recommend membership with the chamber. It is only $297 for 12 months, and there are many resources and opportunities to network and make connections that will help you grow your business and friendships. Chatting chamber is something I love to do, among eating carbs and shoe shopping.
If you have any questions, feel free to give me a call at 941-474-5511. More info about the benefits of membership can be found on our website. I invite you to join and find out why the Englewood Chamber is “Seriously Fun Business,” no matter what month it is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.